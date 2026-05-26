1-800Accountant Report Reveals How Small Business Deductions Scale With Revenue

Aggregated client data shows most small business owners under-claim three common deductions, leaving thousands of dollars on the table each year

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 1-800Accountant, America's leading virtual accounting firm for small businesses, recently released The Small Business Deduction Index, a data-driven report drawing on aggregated, anonymized tax data from its client base to show how deduction patterns shift as a business grows from pre-revenue to six figures and beyond.

A chart breakdown of how small business deductions change by revenue tier.

The report provides the first detailed benchmark of its kind for sole proprietors, LLC owners, freelancers, and independent contractors who want to know whether their expense profile looks normal, generous, or under-claimed compared to their peers.

The Core Finding: Deductions Scale With Revenue, But Not Uniformly

The index segments clients across four revenue tiers: $1 to $25,000, $25,001 to $50,000, $50,001 to $100,000, and $100,000 and above. Two metrics are tracked per expense category: the percentage of business owners who claim a deduction at all, and the average dollar amount among those who do.

The headline result is that deductions tend to grow alongside revenue, but the growth rate varies dramatically by category:

Advertising shows the steepest scaling, with the average deduction rising from $1,303 in the lowest revenue tier to $14,684 among businesses earning $100,000 or more, an 11.3x increase.

shows the steepest scaling, with the average deduction rising from $1,303 in the lowest revenue tier to $14,684 among businesses earning $100,000 or more, an 11.3x increase. Supplies follow a similar pattern, climbing from $2,912 to $24,109 across the same tiers, an 8.3x increase.

follow a similar pattern, climbing from $2,912 to $24,109 across the same tiers, an 8.3x increase. Vehicle mileage scales steadily at 3.8x, from $4,276 to $16,121.

scales steadily at 3.8x, from $4,276 to $16,121. Home office, by contrast, is the most stable category in the dataset. The claim rate holds between 66% and 69% regardless of revenue tier, and the average deduction grows only about 40% from the smallest to the largest businesses.

"This data tells a story that most small business owners haven't been able to access before," said Gary Milkwick, CFO at 1-800Accountant. "When you can see what businesses at your revenue level actually claim, you stop guessing and start making informed decisions. The gap between under-claiming and accurate claiming is often measured in thousands of dollars."

Three Categories Where Small Businesses Commonly Leave Money Behind

The report cross-references claim rates with IRS-allowed deductions to identify categories where small businesses appear to under-track:

Meals are claimed by only 33% of clients, despite the IRS allowing a 50% deduction for most qualifying business meals.

are claimed by only 33% of clients, despite the IRS allowing a 50% deduction for most qualifying business meals. Liability insurance is claimed by just 22% of clients, even though service-based businesses routinely carry general or professional liability coverage.

is claimed by just 22% of clients, even though service-based businesses routinely carry general or professional liability coverage. Travel is claimed by 23% of clients overall, but jumps to nearly 40% at the $100,000-plus tier, suggesting smaller businesses often fail to separate business trips from personal ones.

In each case, the report finds that the friction is recordkeeping rather than eligibility. Expenses that are clearly deductible under IRS rules go unclaimed because they were never tracked.

A Distinct Pattern for Pre-Revenue Businesses

The index also analyzes businesses with zero or negative revenue, typically those in a pre-launch phase. Their deduction profile differs significantly from operating businesses. Marketing and repairs front-load at dramatically higher levels, while vehicle mileage drops, because the business is not yet generating client-facing activity.

About 1-800Accountant

1-800Accountant is America's leading virtual accounting firm for small businesses, providing year-round tax, bookkeeping, payroll, and advisory services to entrepreneurs, freelancers, and independent contractors nationwide. Founded in 2014, 1-800Accountant pairs every client with a dedicated accountant and provides technology-enabled support designed to make professional accounting accessible and affordable at every stage of business growth.

To view the full report, visit 1800accountant.com/blog/small-business-deduction-index.

This report is based on aggregated, anonymized data from the 1-800Accountant client base and is intended for informational and benchmarking purposes only. It does not constitute tax or legal advice.

Contact: Wyatt Johnson

Content Manager, 1-800Accountant

920-807-9159 | [email protected]

SOURCE 1-800Accountant