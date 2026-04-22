1-800Accountant Launches Tax Savings Services Designed for 1099 Workers

New offering helps independent contractors structure their business to reduce their tax burden from day one

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 1-800Accountant, the nation's leading virtual accounting firm for small businesses, announced the launch of a new service offering built specifically for 1099 workers and independent contractors. The service helps freelancers and self-employed professionals work with an accountant to select the right business setup for their income, with a focus on reducing taxes from the start.

Growth Is Outpacing Tax Readiness

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Independent contractor work has grown significantly in recent years. 1-800Accountant's client data shows sharp year-over-year growth across contractor-heavy industries, with Consulting up 17%, Construction up 10%, and Service-sector clients growing more than 200% compared to 2024. Despite this growth, many contractors continue to overpay their taxes because they operate without a formal business structure in place or the right tax election.

The gap is particularly visible in industries like Healthcare, Engineering, and Legal, where LLC adoption among 1-800Accountant clients sits at 81%, 72%, and 71%, respectively, well below the 90%-plus rates seen in higher-adoption industries like Construction and Real Estate. 1-800Accountant's new business tax optimization service closes that gap by matching contractors with the right business type while ensuring their business is set up correctly before they file their first return.

"Independent contractors continue to be one of the fastest-growing segments of the American workforce, and they are also among the most underserved when it comes to strategic tax planning," said Mike Savage, Founder and CEO of 1-800Accountant. "That lack of planning means that most 1099 workers don't realize how much they're leaving on the table. This service changes that. We're giving contractors access to the same strategic advantages that established businesses have, ensuring the right business setup from the beginning."

Tax Strategy Built In from Day One

These services walk clients through a structured process that includes accountant-recommended business types, registering with the appropriate state agencies, and coordinating with an accountant to ensure alignment between the structure and the client's specific tax situation. 1-800Accountant integrates business setup for 1099 earners into a broader tax strategy tailored around each contractor's income level, filing status, and long-term goals.

"What sets us apart is the tax strategy layer," said Ryan Teeples, Chief of Strategy at 1-800Accountant. "What contractors and gig workers actually need are professionals to help them understand which tax setup makes the most sense for their income, their industry, and where they want their business to go. Then, we do the work to save on both their business and personal taxes. That's what we're delivering here."

The service is available now to new and existing 1-800Accountant clients. Pricing starts at $19 per month (plus any government filing fees) and includes business setup evaluation, tax return preparation and filing, state registration, federal registration, simple-to-use AI bookkeeping software, and a consultation with a tax expert for onboarding and explanation of their individual tax situation.

About 1-800Accountant

1-800Accountant is the nation's leading virtual accounting firm for small businesses and independent contractors. With a team of credentialed accountants and tax professionals, 1-800Accountant provides bookkeeping, tax preparation, tax planning, and advisory services to clients across all 50 states. The firm is committed to making professional accounting accessible and affordable for business owners at every stage.

Contact: Wyatt Johnson

Content Manager, 1-800Accountant

920-807-9159 | [email protected]

SOURCE 1-800Accountant