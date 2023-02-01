$1.9+ Billion Global Wound Care Biologics Market Report to 2029: Rising Number of Diabetics Patients and Increase in Burn Injuries Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wound Care Biologics Market Report by Wound Type, by Product, by End User and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The wound care biologics market size is estimated to be USD 1.91 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.64% during the forecast period 2022-2029.

The rising number of diabetics in the world and increase in burn injuries are factors contributing to the market growth. However, increased price of biologics for wound care and the high rejection rate associated with skin grafts is expected to hinder the growth.

This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts of diverse segments including wound type, product, and end user from 2021 to 2029.

Market Segmentation:

By Wound Type (Revenue, USD Million)

Burns

Ulcers

Surgical and Traumatic Wounds

Product (Revenue, USD Million)

Biosynthetic Products

Topical Agents

Biological Skin Substitutes

By End user (Revenue, USD Million)

Burn Centers

Hospitals

By Region (Revenue, USD Million)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC

Rest of MEA

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Integra LifeSciences (US)

Stryker Corporation (US)

Molnlycke Health Care AB ( Sweden )

) Vericel Corporation (US)

Organogenesis Inc. (US)

AbbVie Inc. (US)

Kerecis ( Iceland )

) PolyMedics Innovations GmbH ( Germany )

) Fibroheal Woundcare Pvt. Ltd. ( India )

) Bioventus LLC (US)

Virchow Biotech Private Limited ( India )

) Medline Industries

LP (US)

Smith & Nephew plc (UK)

Tides Medical (US)

Viscus Biologics LLC (US)

Marine Polymer Technologies Inc. (US)

Anamay Biotech Inc. ( India )

) Merakris Therapeutics (US)

Stability Biologics (US)

MIMEDX (US)

Anika Therapeutics Inc. (US)

MTF Biologics (US)

Skye Biologics Holdings LLC (US)

AlloSource (US)

SurgiLogix (US)

