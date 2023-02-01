$1.9+ Billion Global Wound Care Biologics Market Report to 2029: Rising Number of Diabetics Patients and Increase in Burn Injuries Drives Growth

Feb 01, 2023, 14:20 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wound Care Biologics Market Report by Wound Type, by Product, by End User and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The wound care biologics market size is estimated to be USD 1.91 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.64% during the forecast period 2022-2029.
The rising number of diabetics in the world and increase in burn injuries are factors contributing to the market growth. However, increased price of biologics for wound care and the high rejection rate associated with skin grafts is expected to hinder the growth.
This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts of diverse segments including wound type, product, and end user from 2021 to 2029.
Market Segmentation:
By Wound Type (Revenue, USD Million)
- Burns
- Ulcers
- Surgical and Traumatic Wounds
Product (Revenue, USD Million)
- Biosynthetic Products
- Topical Agents
- Biological Skin Substitutes
By End user (Revenue, USD Million)
- Burn Centers
- Hospitals
By Region (Revenue, USD Million)
North America
- U.S
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- GCC
- Rest of MEA
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Integra LifeSciences (US)
- Stryker Corporation (US)
- Molnlycke Health Care AB (Sweden)
- Vericel Corporation (US)
- Organogenesis Inc. (US)
- AbbVie Inc. (US)
- Kerecis (Iceland)
- PolyMedics Innovations GmbH (Germany)
- Fibroheal Woundcare Pvt. Ltd. (India)
- Bioventus LLC (US)
- Virchow Biotech Private Limited (India)
- Medline Industries
- LP (US)
- Smith & Nephew plc (UK)
- Tides Medical (US)
- Viscus Biologics LLC (US)
- Marine Polymer Technologies Inc. (US)
- Anamay Biotech Inc. (India)
- Merakris Therapeutics (US)
- Stability Biologics (US)
- MIMEDX (US)
- Anika Therapeutics Inc. (US)
- MTF Biologics (US)
- Skye Biologics Holdings LLC (US)
- AlloSource (US)
- SurgiLogix (US)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jppcv0-care?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article