$1.9 Bn Bed Monitoring System & Baby Monitoring System Markets, 2024 - Key Players are Early Sense, EMFIT, Eight Sleep, Smart Caregiver, Wellsense, Tekscan, Lenovo and Sleep Number

DUBLIN, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bed Monitoring System & Baby Monitoring System Market by Type (Baby Monitor (Sensor & Wearable), Pressure Ulcer, Elderly Monitor, Sleep Monitor), End User (Home Care, Nursing Home & Assisted Living Facilities) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Market for Bed Monitoring System & Baby Monitoring System is Expected to Grow From USD 1.3 Billion in 2019 to USD 1.9 Billion By 2024, at a CAGR of 7.9%

The rising adoption of unobtrusive monitoring solutions is expected to drive the overall growth of the bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market.

The bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market is driven primarily by the increased investments in healthcare infrastructure development, growing elderly population, rising adoption of unobtrusive monitoring solutions, increasing focus on reducing the cost of pressure ulcer and fall injuries treatment and increasing online availability and purchase of products. However, lack of awareness and acceptance of the products in developing countries is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The baby monitoring segment held the largest share of the bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market in 2018.

Based on type, the bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market is divided into four major segments - baby monitoring, elderly monitoring, bedsore monitoring, and sleep monitoring. The baby monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market in 2018. The large share of this segment is attributed to the availability of new products, increasing awareness among parents, and the rising adoption of baby monitors in homecare settings.



Asia Pacific projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is projected to record the highest growth in the bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market during the forecast period. The rapid growth in the healthcare industry, widespread policy reforms, the rapidly growing middle-class population with increasing purchasing power, and increased investments in infrastructural development are supporting the growth of the Asia Pacific bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market.

Some of the key players in the bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market are Early Sense (US), EMFIT (Finland), Eight Sleep (US), Smart Caregiver Corporation (US), Wellsense (US), Tekscan (US), Lenovo Group (Hong Kong) and Sleep Number Corporation (US).



The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the bed monitoring system & baby monitoring system market, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Bed Monitoring System & Baby Monitoring System Market, By Type

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Bed Monitoring System & Baby Monitoring System Market, By Type



5 Bedsore Monitoring Solutions Market, USD Million

5.1 Research Methodology: Current Market Size 2018

5.2 Bedsore Monitoring Solutions: Market Overview

5.3 Bedsore Monitoring Solutions Market, By Region

5.4 Bedsore Monitoring Solutions: Company Profiles

5.4.1 Commercially Available Pressure Monitoring Devices for Bedsores Prevention (Key Products)

5.4.2 Wllsense

5.4.3 Xsensor Technology Corporation

5.4.4 Early Sense

5.4.5 Tekscan

5.4.6 Sensing Tex



6 Baby Monitoring Solutions Market

6.1 Research Methodology: Current Market Size 2018

6.2 Baby Monitoring Solutions: Market Overview

6.3 Baby Monitoring Solutions Market, By Region

6.4 Baby Monitoring Solutions: Company Profiles

6.4.1 Commercially Available Sensor-Based Baby Monitors (Key

6.4.2 Infant Optics

6.4.3 Lenovo Group

6.4.4 Philips

6.4.5 Hisense

6.4.6 Vtech Communications

6.4.7 Nanit

6.4.8 Ibaby Labs



7 Elderly Monitoring Solutions Market

7.1 Research Methodology: Current Market Size 2018

7.2 Elderly Monitoring Solutions: Market Overview

7.3 Elderly Monitoring Solutions Market, By Application

7.4 Elderly Monitoring Solutions Market, By Region

7.5 Elderly Monitoring Solutions: Company Profiles

7.5.1 Emfit

7.5.2 Early Sense

7.5.3 Smart Caregiver Corporation



8 Sleep Monitoring Solutions Market

8.1 Research Methodology: Current Market Size 2018

8.2 Sleep Monitoring Solutions: Market Overview

8.3 Sleep Monitoring Solutions Market, By Region

8.4 Sleep Monitoring Solutions: Company Profiles

8.4.1 Eight Sleep

8.4.2 Withings

8.4.3 Beddit

8.4.4 Sleep Number Corporation

8.4.5 Emfit



9 Bed Monitoring System & Baby Monitoring System Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Homecare Settings

9.3 Hospitals

9.4 Nursing Homes and Assisted Living Facilities



