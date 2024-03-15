1.9 Million Doses of NexGard® PLUS (afoxolaner, moxidectin and pyrantel chewable tablets): Donated by Boehringer Ingelheim Cares Foundation to Aid Shelter Dogs in Need

DULUTH, Ga., March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boehringer Ingelheim Cares Foundation, through its Product Donation Program, has made a significant contribution to animal shelters across the country. The Product Donation Program donates Boehringer Ingelheim medicines to approved nonprofit partners who distribute the medicines around the world where there is tremendous unmet need.

The Foundation has donated 1.9 million doses of NexGard® PLUS chews, a delicious beef-flavored soft chew, designed to protect dogs from fleas and ticks, prevent heartworm disease, and treat and control roundworms and hookworms. Over 6 million doses of NexGard® PLUS chews have been sold since its launch in 2023.

The donation, valued at $42.6 million, is part of Boehringer's ongoing commitment to support animal health and wellbeing. The company partnered with Greater Good Charities, a renowned organization dedicated to improving the health and well-being of people, pets and the planet, to distribute the products to animal shelters in need.

This substantial donation will significantly impact the lives of countless dogs in shelters, providing them with essential protection against harmful parasites. Parasiticides play a crucial role in the adoption of shelter dogs by ensuring they are protected from parasites, thus enhancing their health and making them more appealing to potential adopters.

"Boehringer Ingelheim is deeply committed to safeguarding the health and wellbeing of animals in shelters," said Randolph Legg, President and Head of Commercial Business, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA and board member of the Boehringer Ingelheim Cares Foundation. "Our mission is to ensure they receive the best care possible while they patiently wait for their forever homes. This donation is a testament to our commitment and we hope it will make a significant difference in the lives of animals in need."

NexGard® PLUS Important Safety Information

NexGard® PLUS (afoxolaner, moxidectin, and pyrantel chewable tablets) are for use in dogs only. The most frequently reported adverse reactions reported in clinical trials were diarrhea, vomiting, lethargy, and itching. Use with caution in dogs with a history of seizures or neurologic disorders. The safe use of NexGard® PLUS has not been evaluated in breeding, pregnant, or lactating dogs. Dogs should be tested for existing heartworm infection prior to starting a heartworm disease preventive. For more information, click here for full prescribing information, or visit NexGardPLUSClinic.com .

About Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health is working on first-in-class innovation for the prediction, prevention, and treatment of diseases in animals. For veterinarians, pet owners, producers, and governments in more than 150 countries, we offer a large and innovative portfolio of products and services to improve the health and well-being of companion animals and livestock.

As a global leader in the animal health industry and as part of the family-owned Boehringer Ingelheim, we take a long- term perspective. The lives of animals and humans are interconnected in deep and complex ways. We know that when animals are healthy, humans are healthier too. By using the synergies between our Animal Health and Human Pharma businesses and by delivering value through innovation, we enhance the health and well-being of both.

Learn more about Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA at bi-animalhealth.com

About Boehringer Ingelheim Cares Foundation

Boehringer Ingelheim Cares Foundation is an independent nonprofit organization with a mission to strengthen the communities where our employees live and work by improving the health and well-being of people and animals, with a focus on helping the underserved. The programs we support align with our goals to improve access to healthcare, enhance STEM education, and strengthen the human-animal bond.

NexGard® is a registered trademark of Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health France, used under license. ©2024 Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc., Duluth, GA. All rights reserved. US-PET-0135-2024.

SOURCE Boehringer Ingelheim