Boehringer Ingelheim Named Official Animal Health Company Partner of the Atlanta Braves

DULUTH, Ga., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boehringer Ingelheim, the largest animal health company in Georgia, is proud to announce its new partnership with the Atlanta Braves and the Atlanta Braves Foundation as the Official Animal Health Company partner, starting with the 2024 MLB season.

Randolph Legg, President of Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA, expressed his excitement about the partnership, "We are thrilled to join forces with the Atlanta Braves, a team that shares our commitment to community and excellence. This partnership represents a unique opportunity to connect with our local community in a meaningful way."

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health has a significant presence in the United States, providing a wide range of products and services to improve the health and wellbeing of animals. The company is committed to innovation, sustainability, and the highest standards of animal care.

"This new partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim reflects the love and appreciation that many of our players and employees have for animals," said Jim Allen, Atlanta Braves Senior Vice President of Corporate and Premium Partnerships. "In addition to the partnership with the Braves, Boehringer Ingelheim's support of the Atlanta Braves Foundation's gameday pet adoptions will help find new homes for pets in need. We are proud to partner with this local company that aligns with our values."

Throughout the season, fans can expect multiple activations at the ballpark and in The Battery Atlanta, further strengthening the bond between the Atlanta Braves, Boehringer Ingelheim, and the community.

About Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health is working on first-in-class innovation for the prediction, prevention, and treatment of diseases in animals. For veterinarians, pet owners, producers, and governments in more than 150 countries, we offer a large and innovative portfolio of products and services to improve the health and well-being of companion animals and livestock.

As a global leader in the animal health industry and as part of the family-owned Boehringer Ingelheim, we take a long-term perspective. The lives of animals and humans are interconnected in deep and complex ways. We know that when animals are healthy, humans are healthier too. By using the synergies between our Animal Health and Human Pharma businesses and by delivering value through innovation, we enhance the health and well-being of both.

About Atlanta Braves

Based in Atlanta since 1966, the Braves are the longest continuously operating franchise in Major League Baseball. Since 1991, Braves teams have earned two National League wild cards, 21 division championships, six National League pennants, and two World Series titles. Atlanta Braves games are telecast on Bally Sports South and Bally Sports Southeast. Radio broadcasts can be heard in Atlanta on 680 The Fan (AM)/93.7 (FM) and regionally on the Atlanta Braves Radio Network. Follow the Braves at braves.com, facebook.com/braves, and twitter.com/braves.

