$1.99 Bn Hand Dryers Market - Global Outlook to 2026

DUBLIN, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hand Dryers - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Hand Dryers market accounted for $658.9 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1995.8 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.



Rising demand for environmental-friendly devices, growing adoption of hand dryers and technological developments are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However, high cost of installation is hindering the market growth.



Hand dryer is an electronic machine used for drying of hands mostly in public bathrooms. Use of hand dryers offer reduced drying times, and operational costs. Energy capable hand dryers offer benefits such as low power consumption, and faster drying time. This are equipped with quick reaction sensors, and extremely responsive motors for instant reaction, and maximum energy efficiency.



Based on Mounting Technique, wall mounted segment has a significant growth during the forecast period due to fewer space occupancy offered by these devices and rise in adoption of wall mounted products are some of the factors fueling the market growth.



By geography, Asia Pacific holds the largest market share during the forecast period due to rising infrastructure in emerging countries, increasing alertness pertaining to profit of technically advanced devices and growing command for smart infrastructure are some of the factors driving the market growth in this region.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Hand Dryers Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Hot Air Dryer

5.3 Jet Air Dryers



6 Global Hand Dryers Market, By Mounting Technique

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Wall Mounted

6.3 Surface Mounted



7 Global Hand Dryers Market, By Operation Mode

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Push Button Hand Dryer

7.3 Automatic Hand Dryer



8 Global Hand Dryers Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Office Buildings

8.3 Hotels & Restaurants

8.4 Railway Stations and Airports

8.5 Shopping & Commercial Complex

8.6 Hospitals & Clinics

8.7 Multiplexes

8.8 Other End Users

8.8.1 Education Institutes

8.8.2 Common Public Restroom



9 Global Hand Dryers Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

11.2 Panasonic Corporation

11.3 Siemens

11.4 World Dryer Corporation

11.5 Dyson Ltd.

11.6 Excel Dryer, Inc.

11.7 Palmer Fixture

11.8 Toto Ltd.

11.9 Bradley Corporation

11.10 Bobrick Washroom Equipment, Inc.

11.11 United Technologies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4ugtza





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

