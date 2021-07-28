$1+ Billion Cooling Tower Rental Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Aggreko, Carrier and Caterpillar Among Others

DUBLIN, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cooling Tower Rental Market Research Report by Design (Mechanical Draft and Natural Draft), by Type (Dry, Hybrid, and Wet), by End-User , by Capacity, by Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cooling Tower Rental Market size was estimated at USD 1,058.12 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 1,110.15 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 5.25% to reach USD 1,438.81 Million by 2026.



Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Cooling Tower Rental to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Design, the Cooling Tower Rental Market was examined across Mechanical Draft and Natural Draft.

Based on Type, the Cooling Tower Rental Market was examined across Dry, Hybrid, and Wet.

Based on End-User, the Cooling Tower Rental Market was examined across Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Construction, Food & Beverage, and Oil & Gas.

Based on Capacity, the Cooling Tower Rental Market was examined across 1000 to 1500 Tons, 1500 to 3000 Tons, 500 to 1000 Tons, Above 3000 Tons, and Up to 500 Tons.

Based on Geography, the Cooling Tower Rental Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific , and Europe , Middle East & Africa . The Americas was further studied across Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Mexico , and United States . The Asia-Pacific was further studied across Australia , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , and Thailand . The Europe , Middle East & Africa was further studied across France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Qatar , Russia , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Spain , United Arab Emirates , and United Kingdom .

Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Cooling Tower Rental Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Cooling Tower Rental Market, including Aggreko, Carrier Corporation, Caterpillar, Inc., Cooling Tower Depot, Inc., GOHL-KTK GmbH, Jacir, Johnson Controls, Midwest Cooling Tower Services, LLC, SPX Corporation, and Sunbelt Rentals, Inc.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:



1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Cooling Tower Rental Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Cooling Tower Rental Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Cooling Tower Rental Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Cooling Tower Rental Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Cooling Tower Rental Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Cooling Tower Rental Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Cooling Tower Rental Market?



