$1 Billion Postal Automation System Market by Component, Technology, Application & Region - Global Forecast to 2023

The "Postal Automation System Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), Technology (Culler Facer Canceller, Letter Sorter, Flat Sorter, Parcel Sorter), Application (Government & Courier, Express & Parcel) & Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The postal automation system market is expected to grow from USD 753.3 Million in 2018 to USD 1,022.2 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.30% between 2018 and 2023.
Factors that are driving the growth of the market include growth in e-commerce industry, increasing need for automated sorting and delivery processes in the postal industry, and rising labor costs. However, the declining volume of traditional mails, along with high initial investments and maintenance costs, is hindering the growth of the market. Evolution of traditional postal operations into smart, connected, and more efficient automated postal operations through the integration of Industry 4.0 practices provides growth opportunities for vendors in the postal automation system market. The postal automation system market has been segmented on the basis of component, application, technology, and region.
The postal automation system market, on the basis of component, has been segmented into hardware, software, and services. The market for services is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2018 and 2023. The leading position of hardware, in terms of market size, can be attributed to new system installations for capacity expansion and upgrades in sensors, processors, scanners, and recognition systems. However, these hardware systems require regular maintenance, along with hardware and software upgrades. High-value contracts are signed between automation equipment manufacturers and postal operators for after-sales services. Owing to this, the postal automation system market for services is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.
By application, the market has been classified into government postal and courier, express, & parcel. Government postal applications are expected to hold a larger size of the market during the forecast period. However, the market for courier, express, & parcel (CEP) applications is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period. . Increasing volumes of parcels and packages to be shipped and sorted by CEP companies, along with the rising expectation of customers for faster delivery, are some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the postal automation system market for CEP applications.
Parcel sorters held the largest size of the postal automation system market in 2017. Sortation systems play a vital role in improving the efficiency of postal operations. Sortation systems, such as flat sorters and parcel sorters, are widely used by postal companies. However, rising parcel volumes had put postal operators under pressure for faster delivery of parcels. Postal operators are also adopting innovative automation technologies to sustain in the challenging business environments.
Moreover, a decline in traditional mail volumes has put postal operators under pressure to upgrade their infrastructure for increasing parcel mail volumes. Parcel sorters, therefore, play a vital role in parcel delivery operations, and it is expected that their importance will grow in the coming years.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Postal Automation System Market
4.2 Postal Automation System Market in Europe, By Country and Technology
4.3 Postal Automation System Market, By Component
4.4 Postal Automation System Market, By Technology
4.5 Postal Automation System Market, By Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growth in the E-Commerce Industry
5.2.1.2 Increasing Labor Costs
5.2.1.3 Increasing Need for Automated Sorting and Delivery Processes in the Postal Industry
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Declining Volume of Traditional Letters
5.2.2.2 High Initial Investments and Maintenance Costs
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Evolution of Internet of Postal Things (IOPT)
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Organizational Changes Related to Workforce
5.2.4.2 Designing an Advanced Postal Automation System in the Era of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)
5.2.4.3 Technical Glitches Hampering the Entire Operational Process
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.4 List of Postal Automation System Contracts (2013-2018)
6 Postal Automation System Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Hardware
6.3 Software
6.4 Services
6.4.1 Maintenance and REPAir
6.4.2 Software Upgrades and Technical Support
6.4.3 Training and Consulting
7 Postal Automation System Market, By Technology
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Culler Facer Cancellers
7.3 Letter Sorters
7.4 Flat Sorters
7.5 Mixed Mail Sorters
7.6 Parcel Sorters
7.6.1 Linear Parcel Sorters
7.6.2 Loop Parcel Sorters
7.7 Others
8 Postal Automation System Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Government Postal
8.3 Courier, Express, & Parcel
9 Postal Automation System Market, By Region
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 France
9.3.4 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 China
9.4.2 South Korea
9.4.3 Japan
9.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 Rest of the World
9.5.1 Middle East and Africa
9.5.2 South America
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Ranking Analysis: Postal Automation System Market
10.3 Competitive Scenario
10.3.1 Product Launches
10.3.2 Acquisitions
10.3.3 Business Expansions
10.3.4 Partnerships/Contracts/Agreements/Orders
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Key Players
11.1.1 Siemens AG
11.1.2 Toshiba
11.1.3 NEC
11.1.4 Pitney Bowes
11.1.5 SOLYSTIC
11.1.6 Vanderlande
11.1.7 Fives Group
11.1.8 Leonardo
11.1.9 Lockheed Martin
11.1.10 Beumer Group
11.2 Other Key Players
11.2.1 National Presort (NPI)
11.2.2 Dematic
11.2.3 Interroll
11.2.4 Eurosort Systems
11.2.5 Intelligrated
11.2.6 Bastian Solutions
11.2.7 Falcon Autotech
11.2.8 Bowe Systec
11.2.9 GBI Intralogistics
11.2.10 Fluence Automation
11.2.11 ID Mail Systems
11.2.12 Opex
11.2.13 Planet Intelligent Systems
11.2.14 OCM SRL
11.2.15 Parascript
