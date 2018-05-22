$1 Billion Postal Automation System Market by Component, Technology, Application & Region - Global Forecast to 2023

The postal automation system market is expected to grow from USD 753.3 Million in 2018 to USD 1,022.2 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.30% between 2018 and 2023.

Factors that are driving the growth of the market include growth in e-commerce industry, increasing need for automated sorting and delivery processes in the postal industry, and rising labor costs. However, the declining volume of traditional mails, along with high initial investments and maintenance costs, is hindering the growth of the market. Evolution of traditional postal operations into smart, connected, and more efficient automated postal operations through the integration of Industry 4.0 practices provides growth opportunities for vendors in the postal automation system market. The postal automation system market has been segmented on the basis of component, application, technology, and region.

The postal automation system market, on the basis of component, has been segmented into hardware, software, and services. The market for services is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2018 and 2023. The leading position of hardware, in terms of market size, can be attributed to new system installations for capacity expansion and upgrades in sensors, processors, scanners, and recognition systems. However, these hardware systems require regular maintenance, along with hardware and software upgrades. High-value contracts are signed between automation equipment manufacturers and postal operators for after-sales services. Owing to this, the postal automation system market for services is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

By application, the market has been classified into government postal and courier, express, & parcel. Government postal applications are expected to hold a larger size of the market during the forecast period. However, the market for courier, express, & parcel (CEP) applications is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period. . Increasing volumes of parcels and packages to be shipped and sorted by CEP companies, along with the rising expectation of customers for faster delivery, are some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the postal automation system market for CEP applications.

Parcel sorters held the largest size of the postal automation system market in 2017. Sortation systems play a vital role in improving the efficiency of postal operations. Sortation systems, such as flat sorters and parcel sorters, are widely used by postal companies. However, rising parcel volumes had put postal operators under pressure for faster delivery of parcels. Postal operators are also adopting innovative automation technologies to sustain in the challenging business environments.

Moreover, a decline in traditional mail volumes has put postal operators under pressure to upgrade their infrastructure for increasing parcel mail volumes. Parcel sorters, therefore, play a vital role in parcel delivery operations, and it is expected that their importance will grow in the coming years.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Postal Automation System Market

4.2 Postal Automation System Market in Europe, By Country and Technology

4.3 Postal Automation System Market, By Component

4.4 Postal Automation System Market, By Technology

4.5 Postal Automation System Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth in the E-Commerce Industry

5.2.1.2 Increasing Labor Costs

5.2.1.3 Increasing Need for Automated Sorting and Delivery Processes in the Postal Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Declining Volume of Traditional Letters

5.2.2.2 High Initial Investments and Maintenance Costs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Evolution of Internet of Postal Things (IOPT)

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Organizational Changes Related to Workforce

5.2.4.2 Designing an Advanced Postal Automation System in the Era of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

5.2.4.3 Technical Glitches Hampering the Entire Operational Process

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 List of Postal Automation System Contracts (2013-2018)



6 Postal Automation System Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.3 Software

6.4 Services

6.4.1 Maintenance and REPAir

6.4.2 Software Upgrades and Technical Support

6.4.3 Training and Consulting



7 Postal Automation System Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Culler Facer Cancellers

7.3 Letter Sorters

7.4 Flat Sorters

7.5 Mixed Mail Sorters

7.6 Parcel Sorters

7.6.1 Linear Parcel Sorters

7.6.2 Loop Parcel Sorters

7.7 Others



8 Postal Automation System Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Government Postal

8.3 Courier, Express, & Parcel



9 Postal Automation System Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 South Korea

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Rest of the World

9.5.1 Middle East and Africa

9.5.2 South America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Ranking Analysis: Postal Automation System Market

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Product Launches

10.3.2 Acquisitions

10.3.3 Business Expansions

10.3.4 Partnerships/Contracts/Agreements/Orders



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Siemens AG

11.1.2 Toshiba

11.1.3 NEC

11.1.4 Pitney Bowes

11.1.5 SOLYSTIC

11.1.6 Vanderlande

11.1.7 Fives Group

11.1.8 Leonardo

11.1.9 Lockheed Martin

11.1.10 Beumer Group

11.2 Other Key Players

11.2.1 National Presort (NPI)

11.2.2 Dematic

11.2.3 Interroll

11.2.4 Eurosort Systems

11.2.5 Intelligrated

11.2.6 Bastian Solutions

11.2.7 Falcon Autotech

11.2.8 Bowe Systec

11.2.9 GBI Intralogistics

11.2.10 Fluence Automation

11.2.11 ID Mail Systems

11.2.12 Opex

11.2.13 Planet Intelligent Systems

11.2.14 OCM SRL

11.2.15 Parascript



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ng9b93/1_billion_postal?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/1-billion-postal-automation-system-market-by-component-technology-application--region---global-forecast-to-2023-300652953.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

