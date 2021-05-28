$1 Billion Worldwide Disposable Endoscopes Industry to 2027 - Impact Analysis of COVID-19
May 28, 2021, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Disposable Endoscopes - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Disposable Endoscopes estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Bronchoscopy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.7% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Urologic Endoscopy segment is readjusted to a revised 20.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $269.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 24.1% CAGR
The Disposable Endoscopes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$269.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$808.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 24.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.6% and 16.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.8% CAGR.
Arthroscopy Segment to Record 16% CAGR
In the global Arthroscopy segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$124.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$332.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$533.3 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 17.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 40 Featured):
- AirStrip Technologies
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
- Ambu A/S
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Flexicare Medical Ltd.
- Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
- OBP Medical Corporation
- Parburch Medical
- Prosurg Inc.
- SunMed, LLC
- Timesco Healthcare Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- UNITED STATES
- CANADA
- JAPAN
- CHINA
- EUROPE
- FRANCE
- GERMANY
- ITALY
- UNITED KINGDOM
- SPAIN
- RUSSIA
- REST OF EUROPE
- ASIA-PACIFIC
- AUSTRALIA
- INDIA
- SOUTH KOREA
- REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
- LATIN AMERICA
- ARGENTINA
- BRAZIL
- MEXICO
- REST OF LATIN AMERICA
- MIDDLE EAST
- IRAN
- ISRAEL
- SAUDI ARABIA
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
- REST OF MIDDLE EAST
- AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 40
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nsw15b
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article