$1+ Bn Healthcare Distribution Markets, 2024

DUBLIN, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Distribution Market by Type (Pharmaceutical (Brand-name, Generic, OTC, Vitamins), Medical Device, Biopharmaceutical (Vaccines, Monoclonal Antibodies)), End User (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies) - Global Forecasts to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Healthcare Distribution Market is Projected to Reach USD 1,048.4 Billion By 2024 From USD 765.4 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.5%

The growth of this market is primarily driven by the rising incidence of chronic diseases, growing importance of generics, rising adoption of track & trace solutions, and the growth of the medical device industry. In addition, emerging markets such as China and India, growth in the biosimilars market, increasing specialty drug dispensing, and the rising uptake of biopharmaceuticals are expected to offer potential growth opportunities to market players in the coming years. However, increasing pricing pressure is a major challenge faced by market players.

Pharmaceutical product distribution services segment is expected to account for the largest share of the healthcare distribution market, by type, in 2018

Based on type, the healthcare distribution market is segmented into pharmaceutical product distribution services, medical device distribution services, and biopharmaceutical product distribution services. In 2018, the pharmaceutical product distribution services segment accounted for the largest share of this market owing to the increasing production of pharmaceutical formulations, rising pharmaceutical R&D expenditure, outsourcing of pharmaceutical manufacturing to Asian countries, and the establishment of new manufacturing facilitates by global pharmaceutical giants in newer geographies.

Retail pharmacies segment to dominate the healthcare distribution market, by end user, during the forecast period

The retail pharmacies segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018. These pharmacies deal with a large volume of prescriptions on a daily basis. Moreover, in the US and other developed countries, the implementation of programs to ensure affordable healthcare for citizens has significantly increased the volume of prescriptions in retail pharmacies.

APAC market to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

North America accounted for the largest share of the global healthcare distribution market in 2018, followed by Europe. However, the APAC market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can primarily be attributed to the growing regulatory requirements in the healthcare industries of several APAC countries to maintain compliance with good manufacturing and distribution practices and the rising number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the region.

China and India are the fastest-growing markets in this region primarily due to the expanding pharmaceutical industries in these countries and the implementation of stringent regulations to enhance the quality and reliability of pharmaceutical drugs (as they move from manufacturing to the consumer).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Healthcare Distribution Services: Market Overview

4.2 North America: Healthcare Distribution Services Market, By Type (2018)

4.3 Europe: Healthcare Distribution Services Market, By End User (2018)

4.4 Healthcare Distribution Services Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Incidence and Large Economic Burden of Chronic Diseases

5.2.1.2 Favorable R&D Investment Scenario and Subsequent Increase in Drug Launches

5.2.1.3 Growth of Track & Trace Solutions

5.2.1.4 Growing Importance of Generics

5.2.1.5 Growth of the Medical Devices Industry

5.2.2 Opportunities

5.2.2.1 Growth in the Biosimilars Market

5.2.2.2 Emerging Markets

5.2.2.3 Increasing Specialty Drug Dispensing

5.2.2.4 Increasing Uptake of Biopharmaceuticals

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 Pricing Pressures



6 Healthcare Distribution Services Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Pharmaceutical Product Distribution Services

6.2.1 Over-The-Counter Drugs/Vitamins

6.2.1.1 Sales of OTC Drugs have Risen Due to Innovations, Promotion of Self-Medication, and Increased Access

6.2.2 Brand-Name/Innovator Drugs

6.2.2.1 Rising Demand for Prescription Drugs to Support the Growth of This Market Segment

6.2.3 Generic Drugs

6.2.3.1 Government Initiatives for Promoting the Usage of Generics to Support the Growth of This Market Segment

6.3 Medical Device Distribution Services

6.4 Biopharmaceutical Product Distribution Services

6.4.1 Monoclonal Antibodies

6.4.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Cancer to Support the Growth of This Market Segment

6.4.2 Vaccines

6.4.2.1 Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases has Boosted Vaccine Development

6.4.3 Recombinant Proteins

6.4.3.1 Growing Applications of Recombinant Proteins in Biopharmaceuticals to Drive the Growth of This Market Segment

6.4.4 Blood and Blood Products

6.4.4.1 Increasing Number of Blood Donations and Blood Transfusions to Support the Growth of This Market Segment

6.4.5 Other Products



7 Healthcare Distribution Services Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Retail Pharmacies

7.2.1 Large Volume of Prescriptions to Increase the Demand for Healthcare Distribution Services

7.3 Hospital Pharmacies

7.3.1 Significant Number of Inpatient Visits and Requirement of Large Volume of Drugs By Hospitals to Drive the Healthcare Distribution Services Market for Hospital Pharmacies

7.4 Other End Users



8 Healthcare Distribution Services Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.1.1 US Dominates the North American Healthcare Distribution Services Market

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Increasing Market for Specialty Drugs Will Drive Market Growth in Canada

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.1.1 Germany Accounted for the Largest Share of the European Healthcare Distribution Services Market in 2018

8.3.2 France

8.3.2.1 Presence of Leading Pharmaceutical Companies in the Country Will Drive Market Growth in France

8.3.3 UK

8.3.3.1 Growth in the Pharmaceuticals Market and Increase in Research Activity Will Drive Market Growth in the UK

8.3.4 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 China and India are the Fastest-Growing Markets in the APAC

8.5 Rest of the World



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Healthcare Distribution Services Market Share Analysis (2018)

9.3 Competitive Scenario



10 Company Profiles



AmerisourceBergen Corporation

Attain Med, Inc.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Curascript Specialty Distribution

Dakota Drug

FFF Enterprises, Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Medline Industries

Morris & Dickson Co. L.L.C.

Owens & Minor, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ekbb02





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

