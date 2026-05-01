1 Dermatologist-Recommended Sunscreen Brand EltaMD Unveils Limited-Edition UV Daily SPF 40 to Power "Buy One, Give One" Skin Cancer Prevention Initiative

One-for-one product donation supports the Melanoma Research Foundation, to expand suncare access

and reinforce the life-saving habit of daily protection

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Skin Cancer Awareness Month, EltaMD, the #1 dermatologist-recommended professional sunscreen brand is introducing a limited-edition design of its bestselling UV Daily Broad-Spectrum SPF 40, reimagining its hero product as a collectible item featuring a specially commissioned aesthetic created to spark a national conversation on the necessity of year-round sun protection.

EltaMD x Lucy Kirk Limited-Edition UV Daily Broad-Spectrum SPF 40

At the center of the initiative is EltaMD's ongoing commitment to skin cancer prevention and education. For every limited-edition sunscreen sold, EltaMD will donate one sunscreen product to the Melanoma Research Foundation, up to $1 million in retail value1, helping expand access to sun protection while reinforcing the importance of daily SPF use and professional skin checks.

Featuring a custom design by artist Lucy Kirk, the limited-edition packaging brings a fresh, uplifting perspective to SPF. Known for her bold, expressive style, Kirk's custom illustrations capture the spirit of "living freely under the sun." By turning a trusted skin health essential into a collectible statement piece, EltaMD aims to provide a reminder to protect and care for skin every single day.

"At EltaMD, our goal is not only to protect skin, but to change how people think about sun care," said Echo Sandburg, Chief Marketing Officer, CP Skin Health US. "With this year's Skin Cancer Awareness campaign, we're evolving the conversation around SPF, pairing a meaningful give-back with a design-forward approach. We selected UV Daily for this initiative because by wrapping this daily essential in a vibrant, limited-edition design, we're providing a visual reminder on the vanity to reinforce daily use of sunscreen."

This initiative builds on EltaMD's long-standing partnership with the Melanoma Research Foundation, which began in 2021 and spans national awareness campaigns, community events, and educational programming focused on early detection and prevention.

"We're proud to continue our partnership with EltaMD on an initiative that not only raises awareness, but also elevates prevention of the deadliest form of skin cancer, which is over 90% preventable through sun-safe practices," said Kyleigh LiPira, MBA, Chief Executive Officer at the Melanoma Research Foundation. "By combining education with tangible impact, this effort encourages more people to adopt daily sun protection habits that can make a real difference over time."

EltaMD's dedication to sun safety education extends well beyond Skin Cancer Awareness Month. The brand is committed to advancing this cause through its partnerships, which integrate education, access, and clinical expertise to underscore the importance of daily SPF use, regular skin checks, and early detection. This includes sponsoring mobile skin cancer screening initiatives like The Sun Bus and The Skin Cancer Foundation's Destination Healthy RV and maintaining ongoing collaboration with dermatologists to further educate on the importance of sunscreens and skin checks.

The limited-edition release features the same trusted UV Daily Broad-Spectrum SPF 40 formula, and will be available for $41 beginning May 1, 2026, on EltaMD.com and through authorized, participating professional partners, while supplies last.

About EltaMD

Founded in 1882, EltaMD began with healing formulas designed for the most sensitive, compromised skin – becoming a trusted staple in hospitals and burn centers worldwide. This clinical heritage established the brand as a global authority in wound healing and inspired its focus on innovative, zinc oxide–based formulas that deliver high-level UV protection while supporting skin repair.

Today, EltaMD is the #1 professional sunscreen brand – recommended, trusted, and personally used by dermatologists more than any other professional sunscreen. With dermatologists at the center of its mission, EltaMD bridges clinical expertise and everyday skin needs through personalized protection, treatment, and care. Its lightweight, non-greasy formulas blend seamlessly across skin tones, combining advanced science with elegant wear to not only protect skin from UVA/UVB damage, but help restore and transform it – so everyone can step into the sun, and into life, with confidence.

About the Melanoma Research Foundation

The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) is the largest independent organization devoted to melanoma. Committed to the support of medical research to develop effective treatments and eventually a cure for melanoma, the MRF also educates patients and physicians about the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cutaneous melanoma and the melanoma rare subtypes. The MRF is a dedicated advocate for the melanoma community, helping to raise awareness of this disease and the need for a cure.

1For every unit of Limited-Edition UV Daily purchased between May 1, 2026, and August 31, 2027, EltaMD will donate one (1) unit of EltaMD SPF product to the Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF), up to a maximum retail value of $1,000,000. Donated products will vary by retail value ($21 - $55).

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SOURCE EltaMD