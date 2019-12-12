1 EDI Source Launches Cloud Integration Features in Latest Version of HQXchange™

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Epicor Software Corporation, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, announced today its 1 EDI Source division has expanded updates in its latest version of HQXchange. The new 7.0 release is built to natively integrate with cloud solutions and automate business processes through web-service API integration.

1 EDI Source, acquired by Epicor in October 2019, offers cloud and on-premises solutions that enable the integrated delivery of secure and EDI-compliant transactional business documents between a company's B2B trading partner network and their back-end ERP and supply-chain applications. HQXchange 7.0 (HQX) extends the enterprise cloud platform to solve B2B integration, supporting customers digital transformation journey to the cloud. HQX delivers a complete B2B and EDI cloud integration through a web-based SaaS solution for quick document visibility and data insights, and provides an extremely flexible web service integration toolbox designed to integrate with virtually any open API endpoint.

The latest innovations with HQXchange include:

Cloud Integration – HQX has continued to build out a robust and extremely flexible toolbox to integrate with virtually any cloud solution's open API endpoint through SOAP (Simple Object Access Protocol), or RESTful web service integration. These web service integrations automate business and drive proactive decision making and forecasting through real-time communication.

– HQX has continued to build out a robust and extremely flexible toolbox to integrate with virtually any cloud solution's open API endpoint through SOAP (Simple Object Access Protocol), or RESTful web service integration. These web service integrations automate business and drive proactive decision making and forecasting through real-time communication. Making Integration Easy – 1 EDI Source has enabled the technical business user or citizen integrator to develop no-code standard integration maps through schema driven data mapping. This upgrade is lowering the bar for B2B technical integration expertise

– 1 EDI Source has enabled the technical business user or citizen integrator to develop no-code standard integration maps through schema driven data mapping. This upgrade is lowering the bar for B2B technical integration expertise Cumulative (CUM) Management and Visibility – A new intuitive user interface built into the web-based SaaS solution helps supply chain suppliers quickly view their customer's EDI planning / shipping schedule documents and manage their ship CUM quantities through proactive supply chain alerts. These innovations allow supply chain teams to quickly view and proactively plan for changing order forecasts and schedules.

"Cloud solutions are a priority for 1 EDI Source and Epicor, and this large product update fully exemplifies our commitment in being the cloud vendor of choice in the markets we serve," said Paul Bloom, vice president and general manager, 1 EDI Source. "The latest version of HQXchange streamlines business processes, enabling customers to begin automating procedures and integrations to support their cloud digital transformation journey."

About 1 EDI Source

1 EDI Source, Inc. has been a leader in the EDI software industry for over 30 years and designed an elite suite of EDI software solutions for businesses of all sizes in a variety of industries including retail, CPG, transportation, logistics, manufacturing and healthcare. Solving complex EDI problems with an innovative product line and in-house expert support, 1 EDI Source streamlines operations and provides large cost savings for small businesses to Fortune 500 companies.

About Epicor Software Corporation

Epicor Software Corporation drives business growth. We provide flexible, industry-specific software designed to fit the precise needs of our manufacturing, distribution, retail, and service industry customers. More than 45 years of experience with our customers' unique business processes and operational requirements are built into every solution―in the cloud or on premises. With this deep understanding of your industry, Epicor solutions dramatically improve performance and profitability while easing complexity so you can focus on growth. For more information, connect with Epicor or visit www.epicor.com.

