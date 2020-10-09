1 Forecaster According to Bloomberg is Speaking at Creatio's Accelerate Global

BOSTON, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced Jason Schenker, top-ranked forecaster and futurist, as featured speaker at Accelerate Global. He'll discuss how the world might change by 2030 in his session: Disruptions ahead — how business, technology, and the economy will impact industries in the decade ahead and beyond.

Jason Schenker is the Chairman of The Futurist Institute and the President of Prestige Economics. He is an author of 30 books on emerging technologies, business strategy, finance, and the economy. Bloomberg News has ranked Mr. Schenker a top forecaster in 44 categories, including #1 in the world for his accuracy in 25 categories since 2011. He was ranked one of the top 100 most influential financial advisors in the world by Investopedia in 2018.

At Creatio's unique worldwide 24-hour livestream conference he'll be sharing mind-expanding ideas to help shape the future of business.

"We are very thrilled to have Jason Schenker as a speaker at the event as his expertise will be of significant value to leaders looking into the future and thinking strategically about adapting business models to change," said Katherine Kostereva, CEO and Managing Partner of Creatio. "Accelerate Global is a 24-hour online conference about creating a low-code company. It's about organizations that thanks to agility and resilience can deliver on customer expectations and accelerate growth in the times of uncertainty. I believe the look into what's coming next is something what we all really need today to get prepared and rapidly adjust business operations to the new reality," she added.

"The level of disruption and volatility we are seeing now is high. This places ever-greater premiums on strategy, agility, and resilience. I am looking forward to sharing my expectations and predictions for the future at the Creatio Accelerate Global event," said Jason Schenker.

The full 24-hour Accelerate Global's agenda is available on the event webpage. Save the date: October 28th, 2020 and join the event in your time zone and language to learn how to create a low-code company!

About Creatio

Creatio (formerly bpm'online) is a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM.

The company has been highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts. Its intelligent products accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Together with hundreds of partners Creatio operates in 110 countries worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.

