Creatio Finishes 2023 With Impressive Growth Despite Economic Headwinds

BOSTON, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio , a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, has shared its annual accomplishments and milestones today. In 2023, Creatio further pursued its mission to evangelize the composable no-code approach around the globe. The company has demonstrated strong 50%+ annual growth, which was driven by new customer acquisition, including some of the big renowned brands, and expansion of existing relationships as the result of the rapid adoption of Creatio's no-code technologies.

Thanks to continuous investment into platform innovations and ongoing support of Creatio's channel partners, Creatio has become the platform of choice for the world's leading organizations like Colgate Palmolive, Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Keim, Howdens, Emeria, Dunapack Packaging, and many others. Creatio has intensified its focus on the vertical markets, specifically in financial services. As a result, a wide range of new customers in the banking and credit union space have joined Creatio's community, including ESL Credit Union, HarborOne Bank, General Electric Credit Union, Banco Internacional, Banco Safra, Bank Syariah, Europe Arab Bank, Absa Bank, Finabank, ALJ United Finance, to name just a few.

Throughout the year, the company launched six platform updates. The biggest innovations were presented during the Creatio 8.1 Quantum release, spanning the Quantum architecture, new composable apps for CRM, a universe of ready-to-use components, integration with generative AI, and a no-code governance application. The key capabilities of Quantum release were presented at the creative digital show featuring an interview with bestselling author Seth Godin.

In 2023, the company has further elevated its strong positions in key analyst reports. Creatio was recognized as a leader, a visionary, and a strong performer in multiple Gartner, Forrester, and other analyst reports for Low-Code/No-Code and CRM. The company has also been named Top Place to Work in 2023 by The Boston Globe, thanks to its commitment to cultivating a culture where everyone can thrive, achieve their fullest potential, and make a meaningful impact on the world.

In 2023, Creatio continued to execute its partner-driven strategy successfully. The company started relationships with over 170 new partners, expanding its presence in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. It has also established exclusive partnerships on the markets of Japan and Chile. The partner program was, yet again, awarded a 5-star rating from the CRN media network. The company also increased its local presence in 25 countries.

"We are proud of the results we've achieved in 2023. Despite challenging global economic conditions, Creatio was able to demonstrate impressive growth. This became possible thanks to the outstanding Creatio team, our culture focused on genuine care, our amazing partners, and inspiring customers that put their trust in Creatio's no-code technologies to drive enterprise-wide projects" says Katherine Kostereva, CEO of Creatio.

2023 highlights include:

Platform Innovations:

Creatio Launches the Major Quantum 8.1 Release to Supercharge Composable No-code Automation.

to Supercharge Composable No-code Automation. The company delivered 6 product releases enabling customers and partners to create apps using reusable components and empowering no-code creators with powerful no-code capabilities while constantly enhancing its CRM apps and workflows.

Creatio added 70+ connectors, templates, and vertical solutions to the Creatio Marketplace.

Organizational Development:

JD Sherman joins Creatio's Board of Directors as an independent member.

joins Creatio's Board of Directors as an independent member. Creatio appoints Jason Olkowski as Chief Customer Officer.

as Chief Customer Officer. Darren Lewis joined Creatio as a Chief Sales Officer for Europe.

No-code Market Development:

Creatio held its event series No-code Day in nine major cities around the world, including Miami , London , Paris , Sydney , Dubai , Warsaw , and others.

in nine major cities around the world, including , , , , , , and others. Together with its partner network, the company participated in 160 industry events and held dozens of Lunch & Learn gatherings to champion the composable no-code approach for business automation.

Highlights of Recent Client Success

Creatio acquired new and expanded existing relationships with customers including AMD, Colgate Palmolive, Coca-Cola Bottling Company, The Cheesecake Factory Bakery, Post NL, TopBuild, University of Waterloo , Howdens, Emeria, and many more.

, Howdens, Emeria, and many more. Creatio acquired and developed relationships with a wide range of financial services customers, including Banco Safra, MetLife Columbia, Bank Syariah, ESL Credit Union, Banco Internacional, HarborOne Bank, General Electric Credit Union, and many more.

Dunapack Packaging Selects Creatio to Drive Digital Transformation in the Eco-friendly Packaging Industry.

Selects Creatio to Drive Digital Transformation in the Eco-friendly Packaging Industry. Strathclyde Business School Drives Strategic Relationships with Creatio's No-Code Platform.

Drives Strategic Relationships with Creatio's No-Code Platform. Cornerstone Bank Creates Meaningful Connections with the Community through the Power of No-Code.

Creates Meaningful Connections with the Community through the Power of No-Code. Thibert Rides the No-code Waves of Innovation to Deliver Results at Lightning Speed.

Highlights of Some of the Strategic Partnerships and Partner Program Accolades

Creatio Was Honored with 5-Star Rating in the CRN Partner Program Guide for the 6th Year in a Row.

for the 6th Year in a Row. Creatio's SVP of Global Channels Was Recognized in the CRN Top Channel Chiefs List 2023 .

. Creatio and StarkCloud Sign an Exclusive Partnership to Accelerate Adoption of No-Code Technologies in Chile.

Sign an Exclusive Partnership to Accelerate Adoption of No-Code Technologies in Chile. Creatio and OpenModels Sign an Exclusive Partnership to Accelerate Adoption of No-Code Technologies in Japan.

Awards & Recognition

