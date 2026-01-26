1 in 10 Gen Zers Have Asked AI Chatbots To Help Diagnose an STI or STD

Gen Z turns to AI for STI info and reports frequent misdiagnoses

SEATTLE, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen Z is increasingly turning to AI chatbots like ChatGPT for sexual health questions, including help diagnosing sexually transmitted infections and diseases, according to a new survey from Testing.com.

The January 2026 survey of 2,520 U.S. Gen Z adults ages 18 to 29 found that 20% have asked AI chatbots about STIs or STDs. One in 10 reported asking an AI chatbot to help diagnose an STI or STD. Among those who later sought medical testing, 31% say the chatbot misdiagnosed them.

The findings suggest AI chatbots are being used not only for general health education, but also as informal diagnostic tools for sensitive medical concerns. Among Gen Zers who asked an AI chatbot to help diagnose an STI or STD, 52% shared photos as part of the conversation. Nearly all shared a list of symptoms, and many also provided details about recent sexual activity or possible exposure.

Despite accuracy and privacy concerns, reliance on AI chatbots remains high. Overall, 92% of Gen Z respondents who used AI for STI or STD questions say they are likely to do so again. When discussing sexual health, 35% say they are more comfortable talking to an AI chatbot than to a medical professional.

"An AI chatbot can be a starting point for general education, but it shouldn't be used as a diagnostic tool for an STI," says Toni Brayer, M.D., an internal medicine doctor and member of Testing.com's medical review board. "The information provided is dependent upon the question asked, and many symptoms can be caused by non-STD conditions. A chatbot is not a replacement for medical professionals or actual testing (blood tests, urine tests, swabs, and cultures), which is still the only way to confirm infection."

Full results can be found here: https://www.testing.com/news/1-in-10-gen-zers-have-asked-chatgpt-to-help-diagnose-an-std/

