Testing.com Finds: 1 in 10 Americans Admit They Knowingly Gave a Partner an STD

Shame, alcohol, and assumptions of "low risk" drive non-disclosure

SEATTLE, Feb 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Testing.com survey of 7,895 U.S. adults ages 18 to 65 reveals how common STD non-disclosure is, why people stay silent, and how often that silence leads to transmission.

Among Americans who have tested positive for an STD, 45% say they have had sex without disclosing their status to a partner at least once. Of that group, 2% say they failed to disclose many times, 20% a few times, and 23% at least once.

The risk often went beyond non-disclosure. Nearly 6 in 10, or 59%, of those who did not disclose also report having unprotected sex without informing their partner.

Seventeen percent of those who chose not to disclose say a partner later contracted an STI from them. Overall, 1 in 10 Americans admit they have knowingly given a partner an STD.

Non-disclosure spans relationship types. Among those who withheld their status, 32% did so with a casual partner, 22% with someone they were dating but not exclusively, and 24% during a one-time encounter. Thirteen percent did not disclose to a committed, monogamous partner, and 9% withheld their status from a spouse.

Shame is the leading reason for staying silent. Nearly half, 49%, cite embarrassment or shame. Thirty-three percent say alcohol or the heat of the moment influenced their decision, and the same share believed the risk of transmission was low. Twenty-seven percent say they did not want to jeopardize the relationship, 24% did not want to ruin the moment, and 16% say they did not think disclosure was necessary.

While 74% of respondents who have tested positive say sexual partners always have a right to be informed before sex, 24% say it depends on the situation and 2% say partners do not always have a right to know.

"Hiding an STD from a partner can seriously harm their health," says Toni Brayer, M.D., an internal medicine doctor and member of Testing.com's medical review board. "Not disclosing can put the partner at risk and is a breach of trust that can permanently damage the relationship. Disclosure is important so both partners can decide about testing, treatment and protection."

Across age groups, men are more likely than women to report having sex without disclosing a positive diagnosis. Younger adults are also more likely than older Americans to hide their status.

Full results can be found here: https://www.testing.com/news/1-in-10-americans-admit-they-knowingly-gave-a-partner-an-std/

