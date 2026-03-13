1 in 14 Food Service Workers Was Unemployed Last Month - OysterLink

New BLS data shows food service unemployment at 7.1% in February — nearly twice the national average.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In February 2026, 1 in every 14 food service workers was unemployed, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics data. It puts the food service and drinking places unemployment rate at 7.1% in February 2026 — nearly double the national average of approximately 4.1%.

The figure represents an estimated 875,000 food service workers actively looking for work but unable to find it. In 2026 the industry lost 29,700 jobs from January to February.

Two Years of Deterioration

The February 2026 figure is not an isolated data point. Food service unemployment has risen steadily over two years:

February Unemployment Rate 2024 4.9% — 1 in 20 workers 2025 7.9% — 1 in 13 workers 2026 7.1% — 1 in 14 workers

"Two years ago, 1 in 20 food service workers was unemployed in February," noted Milos Eric, Ganaral Manager at OysterLink. "Today it's 1 in 14. The industry added jobs over that period — but those two things can be true at the same time."

OysterLink's platform data reflects this dynamic. Open role listings have grown year over year in markets across the country — yet the workers filling those roles are increasingly cycling through positions rather than building sustained tenures.

About OysterLink

OysterLink is a job platform dedicated to the hospitality industry. We connect restaurants, hotels, and hospitality employers with skilled candidates across the U.S. and internationally.

With job listings, including server jobs in Austin or chef jobs in Houstion, industry insights, and career resources, OysterLink helps professionals build rewarding careers in hospitality.

Currently, OysterLink attracts over 350,000 monthly visitors and continues to grow steadily. For more information, visit oysterlink.com or contact PR Rep Ana at [email protected].

Media Contact

Ana Demidova

PR Representative

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SOURCE OysterLink