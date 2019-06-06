1 in 2 College Students Are Placing Their Entrepreneurship Dreams on Hold Due to Student Loans

NEW YORK, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Student loan debt is keeping almost half of soon-to-be college graduates from becoming entrepreneurs according to a new ValuePenguin.com survey of the entrepreneurial ambitions of college students graduating in the next 12 months.

These findings reflect broader entrepreneurship trends. New businesses started by 20- to 34-year-olds have declined from 34.3 percent in 1996 to 25.5 percent in 2017. Meanwhile, student loan debt has increased 114 percent over the past decade, with students graduating with an average of $32,731 in student loans according to ValuePenguin.com research.

Key findings:

Student loans are the biggest barrier to entrepreneurship: 76 percent of the college students surveyed want to start their own business but identified student loans as their biggest barrier to business ownership. 47 percent of soon-to-be graduates say student loans are keeping them from starting a business after graduating.

ValuePenguin.com analysts conducted the survey from April 15 to May 6, 2019, and collected 618 responses from college students across the country who are graduating college in the next 12 months and are financing their education with student loans and want to start their own business.

To view the full report, visit: https://www.valuepenguin.com/student-loans/aspiring-young-entrepreneurs-cant-start-business-due-student-loan-debt.

