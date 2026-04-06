1 in 2 Cornerstone Loan Officers Named a Scotsman Guide 2026 Top Originator

Cornerstone Capital Bank earns Scotsman Guide Top Originator Rankings, leading the industry in total loan volume and funded loans per loan officer

HOUSTON, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Capital Bank ("Cornerstone") proudly celebrates the people behind the numbers. Nearly half of Cornerstone's residential mortgage loan officers have earned national recognition as Scotsman Guide 2026 Top Originators, one of the mortgage industry's most competitive and respected rankings.

The Scotsman Guide recognition reflects a broader pattern of performance. The latest numbers show that Cornerstone loan officers funded nearly twice the number of home loans per month and led annual loan volume compared to the average loan officer at the next closest competitor.

To date, Cornerstone has had the privilege of helping families on more than 500,000 home financing transactions, with more than 120,000 clients currently in the care of its fully in-house mortgage loan servicing division, Cornerstone Servicing.

"Cornerstone is in the loan officer support business. These rankings represent something much bigger than production numbers," said Adam Laird, Vice Chairman of Cornerstone Capital Bank. "Year after year, Cornerstone loan officers continue to stand atop the industry in annual funded home loans and annual funded dollar volume per loan officer."

"When nearly half of our loan officers earn national recognition for helping families achieve homeownership, it's clear that our sales, operations, and support teams are living out Cornerstone's mission to make a positive difference in the lives of others every day."

The Scotsman Guide evaluated more than 5,500 loan officers nationwide, measuring performance across loan volume, number of funded loans, and other specialized categories. Earning a spot requires a minimum of $25 million in annual funded loan volume or at least 75 closed loans.

The awarded loan officers represent Cornerstone Home Lending, the residential mortgage lending division of Cornerstone, as well as Cornerstone's family of joint venture mortgage partnerships with home builders and realty brokerages.

Built to Support Top Producers

Cornerstone deliberately invests in its internal infrastructure proven to support loan officers in growing new business successfully and enhancing past client relationships through bolt-on, value-added products and services.

Key components of the Cornerstone platform include:

Solution-focused underwriting, with underwriters trained to navigate complex loan scenarios and find paths to approval

5.7 team members per loan officer, allowing producers to focus on relationship-building and business development

Local operations backed by national scale, delivering faster response times and consistent execution

A robust suite of proprietary bank portfolio lending programs, supported by an evergreen lending fund with significant capital capacity

Approximately 500 core loan products with nearly 5,000 variations, providing flexibility across a wide range of borrower profiles

In-house mortgage servicing, with more than 150 experienced team members dedicated to long-term client care and a memorable customer experience

Integrated insurance solutions, offering homeowners and other insurance products that enhance the client experience beyond closing

An award-winning, people-first culture, recognized by USA Today and Glassdoor for Cornerstone's commitment to its team members

"We're proud of what these top-producing loan officers have accomplished, but we're even more excited about where we're headed," Laird added. "The investments we're making in people, technology, portfolio lending, in-house servicing, insurance, and complementary financial products are designed to further separate Cornerstone from the competition and ensure we continue to be the platform of choice for the best producers in the industry."

As Cornerstone continues to expand its reach and deepen its impact, the company remains focused on the mission that has guided it from the beginning: making a positive difference. The 2026 Scotsman Guide recognition is a milestone, but for Cornerstone, it is also a renewed commitment to the loan officers, clients, and communities it serves.

To learn more about joining Cornerstone's top-performing team, reach out to Todd Sanguras at [email protected].

About Cornerstone Capital Bank

Cornerstone Capital Bank, headquartered in Houston, is a Texas-based financial services company that operates a community and business banking franchise alongside a premier national home lending, mortgage loan servicing, and home insurance platform dedicated to helping families, businesses, and communities thrive.

Guided by a core Mission, Vision, and Convictions statement, Cornerstone operates 17 full-service banking locations across major Texas markets and more than 150 mortgage offices nationwide. The company has served nearly 700,000 customers through its family of brands, including Cornerstone Home Lending, Cornerstone Servicing, Cornerstone Insurance, Roscoe Bank, and Peoples Bank. Supported by more than 1,500 team members, Cornerstone is consistently recognized as a Fortune-certified Great Place to Work® and a Top Workplace across numerous markets.

Formed through the combination of Cornerstone Home Lending and The Roscoe State Bank, Cornerstone brings more than a century of experience and in 2022 became the highest-capitalized new bank in Texas history. Learn more at CornerstoneCapital.com.

Cornerstone Contact:

Thu-Lynn "TL" Nguyen

Vice President of Brand Strategy & Marketing

(713) 353-7505

[email protected]

SOURCE Cornerstone Capital Bank