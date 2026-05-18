1 in 3 Americans are unable to make full monthly debt payments, Achieve and Money.com survey finds

New research finds direct link between rising debt and deteriorating mental and physical health among U.S. households

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- About 34% of U.S. consumers are currently unable to make the full monthly payment of their household debts, according to a new joint survey from digital financial services company Achieve and Money.com. The findings reveal a widening gap in financial stability, with more than 1 in 4 Americans (28%) now describing their total unsecured debt load as unmanageable.

The study, "Rising debt is taking a toll on Americans' financial and mental health," is available on Achieve.com and as a PDF download.

“Rising debt is taking a toll on Americans’ financial and mental health,” is a new study published by Achieve and Money.com

As the cost of basic living necessities like housing, groceries and health care continues to rise, the inability to meet monthly payment obligations is pushing more American families toward risky behaviors and taking a significant toll on their physical and mental well-being. Among respondents who classify their debt load as "far more than manageable," 80% said they can't regularly pay all their monthly bills each month. Only one-third of consumers report living debt-free.

"The latest survey data from Achieve shows that for many American families, debt and money insecurity have become mental and physical health issues," said Achieve Co-CEO Brad Stroh. "When 80% of those with unmanageable debt burdens are unable to meet their monthly obligations, the traditional path is no longer working. There is a need for a strategic reset in how households approach their financial journeys. Struggling alone just isn't working any more."

The health impact of financial stress

The findings highlight a clear link between rising debt levels and a deteriorating quality of life, as financial stress manifests as a public health concern:

Mental and Physical Toll: Half of all respondents report feeling anxious or on edge regarding their finances (50%), while 49% experience trouble sleeping and 50% suffer from fatigue or low energy due to debt stress.

Half of all respondents report feeling anxious or on edge regarding their finances (50%), while 49% experience trouble sleeping and 50% suffer from fatigue or low energy due to debt stress. Chronic Pain and Illness: More than a third of respondents report developing headaches or migraines (38%) or digestive issues (35%), and 14% have delayed or skipped medical treatments to save money.

More than a third of respondents report developing headaches or migraines (38%) or digestive issues (35%), and 14% have delayed or skipped medical treatments to save money. Strained Relationships and Well-being: The pressure ripples into personal lives, with 44% of respondents feeling overwhelmed and a quarter report intimacy challenges with their partner as a result of final stress.

The pressure ripples into personal lives, with 44% of respondents feeling overwhelmed and a quarter report intimacy challenges with their partner as a result of final stress. Dangerous Coping Mechanisms: To manage this stress, 20% of respondents admit to using alcohol or other substances.

"What stands out in this data is the growing number of Americans who feel financially stretched beyond their limits," said Mike Ayers, executive editor of Money.com. "Many consumers are looking for practical ways to regain stability and reduce the stress that comes with carrying too much debt."

Survival spending and the path to a strategic reset

With debt becoming increasingly unmanageable, many Americans are forced into "survival" habits that may further jeopardize their long-term stability:

Sacrificing Essentials: 26% of all respondents—and 47% of those with unmanageable debt—have been forced to reduce spending on basic necessities like food and utilities.

26% of all respondents—and 47% of those with unmanageable debt—have been forced to reduce spending on basic necessities like food and utilities. Depleting Safety Nets: 23% of those with unmanageable debt have been forced to pull money from emergency funds, while 11% have turned to costly payday lenders.

23% of those with unmanageable debt have been forced to pull money from emergency funds, while 11% have turned to costly payday lenders. Openness to Debt Strategies: Many families are comfortable exploring proactive strategies to move forward, including debt consolidation (48%) and working with a company that negotiates debts on their behalf (44%).

Many families are comfortable exploring proactive strategies to move forward, including debt consolidation (48%) and working with a company that negotiates debts on their behalf (44%). Barriers to Help: Roughly a third of respondents do not know where to turn for help, and 42% report facing uncertainty or confusion about making the right financial decisions.

Despite these significant obstacles, 75% of Americans remain hopeful that their financial situation will improve in the future.

Achieve remains committed to helping everyday Americans navigate a path to financial freedom, as the trusted name in debt consolidation. By leading with transparency, a deeply personalized approach and a focus on creating predictable, fast cash-flow, Achieve provides the strategic reset consumers need to turn their finances around and move forward with confidence.

The full study is available online and as a PDF download.

About Money.com

Money has a 50-plus-year legacy of guiding people to financial victories with up-to-date information, education, and tools. Money, a digital destination, helps create richer lives for everyone—in every sense of the word. Signature franchises include a bevy of Best-In categories such as Best Places to Live, Best Crypto Exchanges, Best Mortgage Lenders, Best Life Insurance, Best Auto Insurance, Best VA Loans, Best Homeowner Insurance, Best High-Yield Savings Accounts, Best Credit Cards, Best Colleges, Best Student Loans, and Best Student Loan Refinance Companies, with an aim to improve your finances and promote your well-being. For more information, visit Money.com.

About Achieve

Achieve, THE digital personal finance company, helps everyday people get on, and stay on, the path to a better financial future. Achieve pairs proprietary data and analytics with personalized support to offer personal loans, home equity loans, debt relief and debt consolidation, along with financial tips and education and free mobile apps: Achieve MoLO® (Money Left Over) and Achieve GOOD™ (Get Out Of Debt). Achieve is frequently recognized for providing top-rated customer experience and satisfaction by both consumers and leading personal finance review platforms and has 2,200 dedicated teammates across the country, with hubs in Arizona, California, Florida and Texas.

Achieve refers to the global organization and may denote one or more affiliates of Achieve Company, including Achieve.com, Equal Housing Opportunity (NMLS ID #138464); Achieve Home Loans, Equal Housing Opportunity (NMLS ID #1810501); Achieve Personal Loans (NMLS ID #227977); Achieve Debt Relief (NMLS ID # 1248929); and Freedom Financial Asset Management (CRD #170229).

Contacts

Austin Kilgore

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214-908-5097

Elina Tarkazikis

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SOURCE Achieve