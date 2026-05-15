Achieve appoints Nectar Kalajian to launch Achieve Pro, a new third-party origination channel for HELOCs

Mortgage industry veteran Nectar Kalajian joins Achieve to lead Achieve Pro, a new partner platform giving mortgage lenders access to Achieve's proven HELOC infrastructure and best-in-class consumer experience

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Achieve, the leader in digital personal finance, will be entering the third-party origination (TPO) channel to extend its fixed-rate home equity line of credit (HELOC) platform to correspondent mortgage lenders.

Launching in the second half of 2026, Achieve Pro will be a robust offering for independent mortgage banks and correspondent lenders, providing them direct access to Achieve's established HELOC product, digital origination experience and underwriting infrastructure, along with the benefits of Achieve's proven capital markets capabilities for HELOCs. Achieve is actively engaged in discussions with lender partners and expects to begin purchasing loans through the new channel in the third quarter of 2026. Currently, Achieve is building out its lineup of initial launch partners, as it continues expanding its TPO network ahead of the formal rollout.

Achieve has appointed industry veteran Nectar Kalajian as Managing Director of Achieve Home Loans, where she is leading the development and upcoming launch of the Achieve Pro business. Kalajian brings more than 40 years of mortgage and consumer lending experience to the role, including leadership positions at Countrywide, Newrez, and Finance of America Mortgage, as well as co-founding Cloudvirga.

"Mortgage lenders are looking for scalable, cost-efficient ways to expand their home equity offerings while meeting the evolving needs of homeowners in today's rate environment," Kalajian said. "Achieve Pro brings our HELOC platform to lender partners nationwide, helping them grow profitably without requiring significant operational or technology investment."

Strategic Highlights of Achieve Pro:

Turnkey HELOC Infrastructure: Enables lender partners to offer fixed-rate HELOCs without building proprietary origination technology

Enables lender partners to offer fixed-rate HELOCs without building proprietary origination technology Capital Markets Integration: Benefits from Achieve's proven track record in the HELOC securitization market

Benefits from Achieve's proven track record in the HELOC securitization market Market Expansion Opportunity: Helps lenders address growing consumer demand for home equity products in a "higher-for-longer" rate environment

Helps lenders address growing consumer demand for home equity products in a "higher-for-longer" rate environment Consumer Insights and Market Intelligence: Achieve Pro partners gain access to the Achieve Center for Consumer Insights to better understand consumer behavior and financial trends

The launch of Achieve Pro extends Achieve's rapidly expanding home equity business and leadership in HELOC securitizations, positioning Achieve as a strategic partner for mortgage lenders seeking a home equity offering built for today's rate environment. The move comes as many homeowners remain reluctant to refinance their existing mortgage, due to a historically low-rate first lien mortgage, which is driving increased demand for home equity alternatives.

"Homeowners in the United States have over $17 trillion in lendable equity, but many are reluctant to access those assets because they don't want to lose the record-low interest rate on their existing mortgage," said Achieve President of Lending Kyle Enright. "Achieve has developed a thoughtful approach to addressing this market need, with over seven years of experience in HELOCs and billions of dollars originated. Now, we're excited to expand our reach and the availability of our HELOC program to more homeowners with new lender partners."

At the heart of Achieve Pro is a unique, fixed-rate HELOC product designed to provide homeowners with options for debt consolidation, home renovations and other major expenses while maintaining predictable monthly payments and avoiding the inherent "payment shock" of traditional HELOCs. The Achieve HELOC program is benefiting from lower rates, with its best available annual percentage rate (APR) of 5.875%, along with increased loan limits of $700,000 coming soon.

Through Achieve Pro, correspondent lenders can offer a fixed-rate HELOC product designed to meet growing consumer demand while preserving borrowers' low-rate first mortgages. The platform combines scalable origination infrastructure with predictable borrower payments and a streamlined digital experience.

About Achieve

Achieve, THE digital personal finance company, helps everyday people get on, and stay on, the path to a better financial future. Achieve pairs proprietary data and analytics with personalized support to offer personal loans, home equity loans, debt relief and debt consolidation, along with financial tips and education and free mobile apps: Achieve MoLO® (Money Left Over) and Achieve GOOD™ (Get Out Of Debt). Achieve is frequently recognized for providing top-rated customer experience and satisfaction by both consumers and leading personal finance review platforms and has 2,200 dedicated teammates across the country, with hubs in Arizona, California, Florida and Texas.

Achieve refers to the global organization and may denote one or more affiliates of Achieve Company, including Achieve.com, Equal Housing Opportunity (NMLS ID #138464); Achieve Home Loans, Equal Housing Opportunity (NMLS ID #1810501); Achieve Personal Loans (NMLS ID #227977); Achieve Debt Relief (NMLS ID # 1248929); and Freedom Financial Asset Management (CRD #170229).

Contacts

Austin Kilgore

[email protected]

214-908-5097

Elina Tarkazikise

[email protected]

SOURCE Achieve