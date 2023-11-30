1 in 4 Employees Say Their Supervisor's Bias Negatively Impacts Their Performance Review

Asian and LGBTQ+ employees report the highest impact of supervisor bias during performance reviews, according to a new Syndio survey

SEATTLE, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As organizations across the globe enter performance review season, the annual review process is under unprecedented scrutiny. A new survey of employees by Syndio, the world's leading workplace equity analytics platform, reveals that this traditional approach is often a source of anxiety and frustration for both employees and management. More seriously, they believe it is fraught with issues of supervisor bias and a lack of transparency.

Key Survey Findings:

  • Supervisor bias in performance reviews prevails: 25 percent of survey respondents disclosed their performance reviews were negatively affected by their supervisor's personal biases.
  • Disproportionate impact on minority groups: Asian employees faced the highest impact of supervisor bias, reporting a 54 percent higher likelihood of negative influence on their performance reviews compared to white employees. LGBTQ+ employees were also significantly affected, with a 35 percent higher likelihood of bias-related negative impacts.
  • Employees & leadership alike crave more transparency around promotions: 43 percent of non-management employees surveyed believe their organizations lack transparency in promotion decisions. Surprisingly, 36 percent of respondents in management and leadership roles agree with this perception, indicating a shared concern among employees and decision-makers.
  • Employers are stuck in status-quo annual feedback cycles, especially enterprise corporations: Despite these concerns, the majority of companies (60 percent) continue to rely on the status quo annual performance review process, with enterprise organizations most likely to stick to the one-time annual reviews (73 percent).
  • More frequent check-ins may combat fear: Two-thirds of employees have felt uncomfortable being proactive in expressing interest in advancement, fearing bias and unfair treatment when expressing interest in a promotion. In the survey, more frequent performance check-ins (two or more times per year) were associated with lower concerns about supervisor bias and enhanced clarity regarding advancement opportunities. Of those surveyed, 38 percent of companies have shifted to more frequent reviews, with technology companies leading the way at 52 percent.

"These findings reinforce what we already know: the old playbook for anti-bias training in isolation does not work. Leaders and managers are human beings, and bias creeps into their decision making. To better combat that bias, companies need to pair training with data analytics to better understand what's driving and stopping people movement," said Katie Bardaro, labor economist and Syndio's Chief Customer Officer. "Leaders need to use data to empower changes within their organizations, from promoting more diverse talent to rooting out managers who cannot overcome their biases. This is another moment for HR leaders to seize the technological changes coming to their functions to drive meaningful change they know will create more diverse and better performing companies."

As part of Syndio's workplace equity platform, companies can use OppEQ to instantly analyze hiring, promotions, performance scores, and retention rates by gender, race, and more to identify the root causes of opportunity and pay gaps – and create action plans for improvement.

According to Syndio's 2024 Workplace Equity Trends Report, organizations that analyze more moments in the employee lifecycle than average are 51 percent more likely to effectively build diverse teams at each level. Leveraging the right technology makes more frequent analyses across more categories realistic, rather than arduous.

To read more of Syndio's research and resources, visit: https://synd.io/resources/.

Methodology

Syndio conducted a survey of over 1000 full-time workers across all job levels in August 2023 that looked at the interplay of performance evaluations and growth opportunities - shedding light on potential disparities and showcasing equitable practices around opportunity.

About Syndio

Syndio provides technology and expert guidance that helps companies measure, achieve, and sustain all facets of workplace equity. Named to Fortune's 2023 Change the World list, which recognizes companies for innovative business strategies that positively impact the world, Syndio partners with over 300 companies, including 10% of the Fortune 200 and 30% of Fortune's Most Admired Companies. They rely on Syndio's platform to close pay and opportunity gaps, mitigate legal risk, and turn retention and attrition goals into tangible results. Together, we are showing the world how to build resilient, open workplaces by ensuring every employee is valued based on who they are and what they contribute to their company's success.

