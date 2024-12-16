"#1 Low-Cost Franchise": Stroll Magazine Earns Top Spot on Entrepreneur List, Capping Banner Year for Print Media

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stroll magazines , the flagship brand of national media franchisor The N2 Company (N2), was recently named the top-ranked budget-friendly franchise by Entrepreneur – making its list of affordable franchises that can be started for less than $10,000. This spotlight, which N2 leaders say speaks to the vitality of print media, underscores a trend witnessed throughout 2024: Luxury media brands returning to print to reach and engage with affluent American consumers.

Though print has remained N2's "bread and butter" throughout its 20 years as the industry-leading niche publisher, fellow legacy media brands are just starting to turn back to a physical product. This list includes Field & Stream, Nylon, Saveur, Sports Illustrated, Vice, The Onion, Playboy, and J-14 – and The Atlantic has announced a 2025 return to monthly print issues for the first time in two decades.

In 2024, N2 launched 68 new Stroll magazines, upping the upscale neighborhood newsletter count to 500+ custom magazines. Post this

N2 leaders view this trend as a potential second golden age of print. In 2024 alone, N2 launched 68 new Stroll magazines, upping the upscale neighborhood newsletter count to more than 500 custom publications, each mailed monthly to the nation's most desirable communities. For Stephanie Davis Smith, previously of Condé Nast and now CMO of The N2 Company, it is unsurprising to see this surge in expansion when Stroll's magazines cater to the small but affluent readership within these neighborhoods – the exact consumers many local and national businesses most wish to reach in a meaningful way.

"For Entrepreneur to place a print magazine brand at number one on its list of top affordable franchises tells a very powerful story – that an impactful and lucrative opportunity in the publishing world does exist," said Smith. "As a Stroll franchise owner, publishers work for themselves and lean on the unique emotional power of print media to build community among readers and help local businesses win. It's incredible for fellow media giants like Entrepreneur to shed light on this."

