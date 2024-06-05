1 Minute Dog Trainer Empowers Kids with New #1 Bestselling Book "Fun, Fast & Easy Dog Training for Kids"

KAPAAU, Hawaii, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of Pet Appreciation Week (June 2nd-8th), and with National Children's Day (June 9th) approaching, renowned animal behaviorist Tom Mitchell, The 1 Minute Dog Trainer, announces his Amazon #1 bestseller, "Fun, Fast & Easy Dog Training for Kids: Super Dog Training Academy."

Amazon #1 New Release and Bestseller in multiple categories. Author Tom Mitchell with his dog and the book's narrator, Roxy, the Super Dog!

Narrated by Roxy the Super Dog, this informative book empowers children to train their dogs and build strong connections. In a recent interview about children and dogs. Mitchell said, "Fun, Fast & Easy Dog Training for Kids is packed with easy-to-follow instructions, fun activities, and colorful illustrations."

He continued, "Dogs deserve to be trained with respect. Children are receptive to my 1 Minute Dog Training methods because it's fun and easy. That's why it's empowering for them. By having a positive impact on children, the future of dog training will be much kinder. We can stop choking, yelling at, and using harsh one-word commands to train dogs. Dogs are not wolves. They have been our friends for thousands of years, and they deserve to be treated as family members and trusted companions. They go to war, serve the police, and make our lives happy. We love them. Let's not ALPHA our dogs."

In a recent publication, Kirkus Review wrote: "With an emphasis on patience and understanding, this manual communicates important lessons that children may apply to other parts of their lives." Kirkus went on to say it "highlights the importance of treating dogs with respect—an important thing for children to learn."

A Unique Approach to Dog Training for Busy Families

"Fun, Fast & Easy Dog Training for Kids" highlights the innovative 1 Minute Dog Training method, ideal for busy families. The book also features the Tellington TTouch®, a calming technique that has been endorsed by veterinarians and zookeepers worldwide.

"Tom's technique changes people's relationships with their dogs by promoting an attitude of gratitude for our canine friends," said Linda Tellington-Jones, Founder of the TTouch.

Empowering Kids and Fostering Responsibility

"Fun, Fast & Easy Dog Training for Kids" does more than train dogs; it empowers children. By teaching positive training methods, the book builds trust between kids and their dogs. Studies have shown that positive interactions with pets improve social-emotional development in children.

Tom Mitchell, the 1 Minute Dog Trainer

Tom Mitchell is a passionate advocate for pet appreciation. With over 30 years of experience as an animal behaviorist, he's dedicated to helping families build strong and lasting bonds with their dogs.

"Fun, Fast & Easy Dog Training for Kids" is available for purchase now through Amazon .

A free digital copy is available in the downloadable press kit , plus an author bio, high-resolution images, and additional references and resources.

