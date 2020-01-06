#1 Music Brand For Kids, KIDZ BOP, And Live Nation Announce All-New Tour For 2020
"KIDZ BOP Live 2020" Tour Playing 59 Cities; Tickets Go On Sale Starting Friday, January 10
KIDZ BOP Kids Recently Named Billboard Magazine's "#1 Kids' Artist" for 10 Consecutive Years & #75 Artist of the Decade
Jan 06, 2020, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KIDZ BOP, the #1 music brand for kids, announced today their brand-new tour, KIDZ BOP Live 2020. In partnership with Live Nation, KIDZ BOP will bring the highly-anticipated family-friendly live concert experience to 59 cities in the U.S., Canada, and Dominican Republic in 2020. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, January 10 at 10am local time. For tour dates and ticket information, visit KIDZBOP.com and LiveNation.com.
Bigger than ever before, the all-new live tour will feature KIDZ BOP's best production yet with new sets, wardrobe, choreography, interactive elements, and more surprises. Recently named Billboard Magazine's "#1 Kids' Artist" for 10 consecutive years, the KIDZ BOP Kids will perform some of today's biggest hits live on stage. The KIDZ BOP Kids have sold more than 21 million albums and garnered 4.5 billion streams worldwide.
The KIDZ BOP Live 2020 Tour will travel to new places this year in Arizona, Arkansas, Maine, Oregon, Tennessee, and Washington, and back by popular demand to cities including Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, and more. The KIDZ BOP Kids, Billboard Magazine's #75 Artist of the Decade, will return to perform again in iconic venues such as Jones Beach Theater in New York, The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver.
Victor Zaraya, President of KIDZ BOP adds, "We're proud to create an environment at our KIDZ BOP live shows that kids and families will enjoy together, whether it's your child's first concert or an annual family tradition."
Citi is the official presale credit card of the KIDZ BOP Live 2020 Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 7 at 10am local time until Thursday, January 9 at 10pm local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.
Special VIP packages, which include a private party, exclusive merchandise, and a meet-and-greet with The KIDZ BOP Kids, are also available. Artist Group International (AGI) is representing the KIDZ BOP tour.
"KIDZ BOP Live 2020" Tour Dates
|
DATE
|
CITY
|
VENUE
|
Tuesday, June 16, 2020*
|
Stamford, CT
|
Palace Theatre
|
Wednesday, June 17, 2020
|
Scranton, PA
|
The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
|
Friday, June 19, 2020
|
Cincinnati, OH
|
PNC Pavilion
|
Saturday, June 20, 2020
|
Detroit, MI
|
DTE Energy Music Theatre
|
Sunday, June 21, 2020
|
Toronto, ON
|
Budweiser Stage
|
Wednesday, June 24, 2020
|
Saratoga Springs, NY
|
Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|
Friday, June 26, 2020
|
Syracuse, NY
|
St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
|
Saturday, June 27, 2020
|
Wantagh, NY
|
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
|
Sunday, June 28, 2020
|
Darien Center, NY
|
Darien Lake Amphitheater
|
Wednesday, July 1, 2020
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
The Mann Center
|
Friday, July 3, 2020*
|
Punta Cana,
|
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana
|
Sunday, July 5, 2020
|
Gilford, NH
|
Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
|
Tuesday, July 7, 2020*
|
Hyannis, MA
|
Cape Cod Melody Tent
|
Wednesday, July 8, 2020
|
Westbrook, ME
|
Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row
|
Friday, July 10, 2020
|
Atlantic City, NJ
|
Adrian Phillips Theater at Jim Whelan Boardwalk
|
Saturday, July 11, 2020
|
Boston, MA
|
Xfinity Center
|
Sunday, July 12, 2020
|
Holmdel, NJ
|
PNC Bank Arts Center
|
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
|
Virginia Beach, VA
|
Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at
|
Friday, July 17, 2020
|
Hershey, PA
|
Giant Center
|
Saturday, July 18, 2020
|
Baltimore, MD
|
MECU Pavilion
|
Sunday, July 19, 2020
|
Cleveland, OH
|
Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
|
Wednesday, July 22, 2020
|
Bethel, NY
|
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
|
Friday, July 24, 2020
|
Bristow, VA
|
Jiffy Lube Live
|
Saturday, July 25, 2020
|
Charlotte, NC
|
PNC Music Pavilion
|
Sunday, July 26, 2020
|
Raleigh, NC
|
Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
|
Wednesday, July 29, 2020*
|
Zanesville, OH
|
Fraze Pavilion
|
Thursday, July 30, 2020*
|
Columbus, OH
|
Ohio State Fair
|
Saturday, August 1, 2020
|
Alpharetta, GA
|
Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
|
Sunday, August 2, 2020*
|
Nashville, TN
|
Bridgestone Arena
|
Wednesday, August 5, 2020
|
Pelham, AL
|
Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
|
Friday, August 7, 2020
|
Austin, TX
|
H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
|
Saturday, August 8, 2020
|
Houston, TX
|
Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
|
Sunday, August 9, 2020
|
Irving, TX
|
The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
|
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
|
Brandon, MS
|
Brandon Amphitheater
|
Friday, August 14, 2020
|
Kansas City, MO
|
Starlight Theatre
|
Saturday, August 15, 2020
|
Rogers, AR
|
Walmart AMP
|
Sunday, August 16, 2020
|
Tulsa, OK
|
Tulsa Theater
|
Thursday, August 20, 2020*
|
Des Moines, IA
|
Iowa State Fair
|
Friday, August 21, 2020
|
St. Louis, MO
|
Stifel Theatre
|
Saturday, August 22, 2020
|
Indianapolis, IN
|
Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn
|
Sunday, August 23, 2020
|
Chicago, IL
|
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
|
Friday, August 28, 2020
|
Mountain View, CA
|
Shoreline Amphitheatre
|
Saturday, August 29, 2020
|
Irvine, CA
|
FivePoint Amphitheatre
|
Sunday, August 30, 2020
|
San Diego, CA
|
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
|
Friday, September 4, 2020
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
The Smith Center
|
Sunday, September 6, 2020
|
Morrison, CO
|
Red Rocks Amphitheatre
|
Friday, September 11, 2020
|
Boise, ID
|
CenturyLink Arena
|
Saturday, September 12, 2020
|
Portland, OR
|
Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center
|
Sunday, September 13, 2020
|
Spokane, WA
|
First Interstate Center for the Arts
|
Monday, September 14, 2020*
|
Puyallup, WA
|
Washington State Fair
|
Friday, October 16, 2020
|
Phoenix, AZ
|
Arizona Federal Theatre
|
Sunday, October 18, 2020
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
Hollywood Bowl
|
Saturday, November 7, 2020
|
New Orleans, LA
|
Mahalia Jackson Theater
|
Saturday, November 14, 2020
|
Miami, FL
|
The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason
|
Sunday, November 15, 2020
|
Orlando, FL
|
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
|
Saturday, November 21, 2020
|
Columbia, SC
|
Township Auditorium
|
Sunday, December 6, 2020
|
Pittsburgh, PA
|
UPMC Events Center
|
Saturday, December 12, 2020
|
Madison, WI
|
Orpheum Theater
|
Sunday, December 13, 2020
|
Grand Rapids, MI
|
20 Monroe Live
|
* Not a Live Nation Date
About KIDZ BOP
KIDZ BOP connects with kids and families through its best-selling albums, music videos, consumer products and live tours. In the U.S., KIDZ BOP is the No. 1 music brand for kids, featuring today's biggest hits "sung by kids for kids." KIDZ BOP has sold over 21 million albums and generated over 4.5 billion streams since the family-friendly music brand debuted in 2001. The best-selling series has had 24 Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 Chart; only three artists in history—The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Barbra Streisand—have had more Top 10 albums. For more information, visit www.KIDZBOP.com.
KIDZ BOP is a part of Concord.
About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.
SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment
