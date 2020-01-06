#1 Music Brand For Kids, KIDZ BOP, And Live Nation Announce All-New Tour For 2020

"KIDZ BOP Live 2020" Tour Playing 59 Cities; Tickets Go On Sale Starting Friday, January 10

KIDZ BOP Kids Recently Named Billboard Magazine's "#1 Kids' Artist" for 10 Consecutive Years & #75 Artist of the Decade

Live Nation Entertainment

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KIDZ BOP, the #1 music brand for kids, announced today their brand-new tour, KIDZ BOP Live 2020. In partnership with Live Nation, KIDZ BOP will bring the highly-anticipated family-friendly live concert experience to 59 cities in the U.S., Canada, and Dominican Republic in 2020. Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, January 10 at 10am local time. For tour dates and ticket information, visit KIDZBOP.com and LiveNation.com

Bigger than ever before, the all-new live tour will feature KIDZ BOP's best production yet with new sets, wardrobe, choreography, interactive elements, and more surprises. Recently named Billboard Magazine's "#1 Kids' Artist" for 10 consecutive years, the KIDZ BOP Kids will perform some of today's biggest hits live on stage. The KIDZ BOP Kids have sold more than 21 million albums and garnered 4.5 billion streams worldwide.

The KIDZ BOP Live 2020 Tour will travel to new places this year in Arizona, Arkansas, Maine, Oregon, Tennessee, and Washington, and back by popular demand to cities including Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, and more. The KIDZ BOP Kids, Billboard Magazine's #75 Artist of the Decade, will return to perform again in iconic venues such as Jones Beach Theater in New York, The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Denver.

Victor Zaraya, President of KIDZ BOP adds, "We're proud to create an environment at our KIDZ BOP live shows that kids and families will enjoy together, whether it's your child's first concert or an annual family tradition."

Citi is the official presale credit card of the KIDZ BOP Live 2020 Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, January 7 at 10am local time until Thursday, January 9 at 10pm local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Special VIP packages, which include a private party, exclusive merchandise, and a meet-and-greet with The KIDZ BOP Kids, are also available. Artist Group International (AGI) is representing the KIDZ BOP tour.

"KIDZ BOP Live 2020" Tour Dates

DATE

CITY

VENUE

Tuesday, June 16, 2020*

Stamford, CT

Palace Theatre

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Scranton, PA

The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Friday, June 19, 2020

Cincinnati, OH

PNC Pavilion

Saturday, June 20, 2020

Detroit, MI

DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sunday, June 21, 2020

Toronto, ON

Budweiser Stage

Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Saratoga Springs, NY

Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Friday, June 26, 2020

Syracuse, NY

St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Saturday, June 27, 2020

Wantagh, NY

Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sunday, June 28, 2020

Darien Center, NY

Darien Lake Amphitheater

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Philadelphia, PA

The Mann Center

Friday, July 3, 2020*

Punta Cana,
Dominican Republic

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana

Sunday, July 5, 2020

Gilford, NH

Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Tuesday, July 7, 2020*

Hyannis, MA

Cape Cod Melody Tent

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Westbrook, ME

Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row

Friday, July 10, 2020

Atlantic City, NJ

Adrian Phillips Theater at Jim Whelan Boardwalk
Hall

Saturday, July 11, 2020

Boston, MA

Xfinity Center

Sunday, July 12, 2020

Holmdel, NJ

PNC Bank Arts Center

Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Virginia Beach, VA

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at
Virginia Beach

Friday, July 17, 2020

Hershey, PA

Giant Center

Saturday, July 18, 2020

Baltimore, MD

MECU Pavilion

Sunday, July 19, 2020

Cleveland, OH

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Bethel, NY

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Friday, July 24, 2020

Bristow, VA

Jiffy Lube Live

Saturday, July 25, 2020

Charlotte, NC

PNC Music Pavilion

Sunday, July 26, 2020

Raleigh, NC

Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Wednesday, July 29, 2020*

Zanesville, OH

Fraze Pavilion

Thursday, July 30, 2020*

Columbus, OH

Ohio State Fair

Saturday, August 1, 2020

Alpharetta, GA

Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sunday, August 2, 2020*

Nashville, TN

Bridgestone Arena

Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Pelham, AL

Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Friday, August 7, 2020

Austin, TX

H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

Saturday, August 8, 2020

Houston, TX

Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sunday, August 9, 2020

Irving, TX

The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Brandon, MS

Brandon Amphitheater

Friday, August 14, 2020

Kansas City, MO

Starlight Theatre

Saturday, August 15, 2020

Rogers, AR

Walmart AMP

Sunday, August 16, 2020

Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Theater

Thursday, August 20, 2020*

Des Moines, IA

Iowa State Fair

Friday, August 21, 2020

St. Louis, MO

Stifel Theatre

Saturday, August 22, 2020

Indianapolis, IN

Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn

Sunday, August 23, 2020

Chicago, IL

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Friday, August 28, 2020

Mountain View, CA

Shoreline Amphitheatre

Saturday, August 29, 2020

Irvine, CA

FivePoint Amphitheatre

Sunday, August 30, 2020

San Diego, CA

Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Friday, September 4, 2020

Las Vegas, NV

The Smith Center

Sunday, September 6, 2020

Morrison, CO

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Friday, September 11, 2020

Boise, ID

CenturyLink Arena

Saturday, September 12, 2020

Portland, OR

Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center

Sunday, September 13, 2020

Spokane, WA

First Interstate Center for the Arts

Monday, September 14, 2020*

Puyallup, WA

Washington State Fair

Friday, October 16, 2020

Phoenix, AZ

Arizona Federal Theatre

Sunday, October 18, 2020

Los Angeles, CA

Hollywood Bowl

Saturday, November 7, 2020

New Orleans, LA

Mahalia Jackson Theater

Saturday, November 14, 2020

Miami, FL

The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason
Theater

Sunday, November 15, 2020

Orlando, FL

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Saturday, November 21, 2020

Columbia, SC

Township Auditorium

Sunday, December 6, 2020

Pittsburgh, PA

UPMC Events Center

Saturday, December 12, 2020

Madison, WI

Orpheum Theater

Sunday, December 13, 2020

Grand Rapids, MI

20 Monroe Live

* Not a Live Nation Date

About KIDZ BOP
KIDZ BOP connects with kids and families through its best-selling albums, music videos, consumer products and live tours. In the U.S., KIDZ BOP is the No. 1 music brand for kids, featuring today's biggest hits "sung by kids for kids." KIDZ BOP has sold over 21 million albums and generated over 4.5 billion streams since the family-friendly music brand debuted in 2001. The best-selling series has had 24 Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 Chart; only three artists in history—The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Barbra Streisand—have had more Top 10 albums. For more information, visit www.KIDZBOP.com.

KIDZ BOP is a part of Concord.

About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

