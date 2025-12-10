Thailand's Premier Venue Joins Live Nation's Expanding Global Venue Network

BANGKOK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Nation will take over operations of Impact Arena, one of Thailand's most celebrated live entertainment venues, as it commits to upgrade the space and improve the concert experience for fans and artists.

Working alongside Impact's founding developer, Bangkok Land, Live Nation will introduce modern production infrastructure and enhanced hospitality. Upgrades include improved food and beverage options, premium seating experiences, and refreshed wayfinding, ticketing, and concessions. The venue will also feature curated design touches, from sophisticated exterior lighting to streamlined backstage amenities.

These improvements will not only enhance the fan experience but also enable faster turnaround times for artists and crews, creating more booking opportunities and supporting the local economy.

Impact Arena has long been at the heart of Thailand's live music scene, hosting some of the world's biggest stars. This partnership builds on that legacy by positioning the venue as a destination for all major touring acts while providing a platform for local talent—meeting the growing demand for live entertainment in the region.

Brands will also gain new opportunities to connect with fans through immersive onsite activations, with Disney On Ice, (G)I-DLE's 2026 World Tour, and Bowkylion already confirmed to perform at the venue in 2026.

Stephanie Bax, President, Venue Development for Live Nation Asia, said:

"Bangkok is one of Asia's most exciting cultural hubs, and Impact Arena has played a pivotal role in its live entertainment story. Together with Bangkok Land, we're breathing new life into this landmark venue and investing in the future of live music in Thailand, ensuring Impact Arena remains the must-play destination for both emerging local talent and global touring artists."

This partnership marks a significant step in Live Nation's global growth strategy, combining local expertise with international resources to reinforce Bangkok's position as a leading destination for live entertainment.

