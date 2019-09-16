1 Music Brand For Kids, Kidz Bop, And Live Nation Expand The "Kidz Bop World Tour" In The US, Canada, And UK

In the US, Subway Fresh Fit for Kids® and KIDZ BOP Radio on SiriusXM's Channel 77 are official partners of the KIDZ BOP World Tour 2019 . Subway Fresh Fit for Kids® is a leader in offering on-the-go families balanced, customizable meals, and better-for-you kids' meals. SiriusXM's KIDZ BOP Radio (Ch. 77) features The KIDZ BOP Kids hosting a 24/7 party, which includes today's biggest hits, sung by kids for kids.

The KIDZ BOP Kids, with more than 3 billion streams to date, have been named Billboard Magazine's "#1 Kids' Artist" for nine consecutive years. The KIDZ BOP World Tour is headed to new cities in the US and Canada, including Miami, Orlando, Vancouver, and Calgary, and will be back by popular demand to New York, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. The British KIDZ BOP Kids will bring the KIDZ BOP World Tour to London again next spring, with additional stops in Liverpool, Manchester, Birmingham, and more.

The KIDZ BOP Kids will perform some of today's biggest global pop hits live on stage. The concert features awesome set design, costumes, exciting choreography, and tons of cool surprises. Dads even have the chance to show off their best dance moves on stage during the "Daddy Dance Off."

Special VIP packages, which include a private party, exclusive merchandise, and a meet-and-greet with The KIDZ BOP Kids, are also available. Artist Group International (AGI) is representing the KIDZ BOP tour.



"KIDZ BOP World Tour " Global Tour Dates

United States – Nov/Dec 2019

TOUR DATE LOCATION VENUE

Fri/Nov 1 Madison, WI Orpheum Theater

Sat/Nov 2 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live

Sun/Nov 3 Greensburg, PA Palace Theatre

Fri/Nov 8 New York, NY Westchester County Center

Sat/Nov 9 Philadelphia, PA Tower Theatre

Sun/Nov 10 Washington, D.C. DAR Constitution Hall

Fri/Nov 15 Boston, MA Orpheum Theatre

Sat/Nov 16 Wallingford, CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Sun/Nov 17 Atlantic City, NJ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Fri/Nov 22 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat/Nov 23 Columbia, SC Township Auditorium

Sun/Nov 24 Kissimmee, FL Osceola Heritage Park

Fri/Nov 29 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

Sat/Nov 30 Jacksonville, FL Florida Theatre

Sun/Dec 1 Miami, FL The Fillmore Miami Beach

Sat/Dec 7 Mobile, AL Mobile Saenger Theatre

Sun/Dec 8 New Orleans, LA Saenger Theatre

Thurs/Dec 12 Ontario, CA Toyota Arena

Sat/Dec 14 Fresno, CA Warnors Center for the Performing Arts

Sun/Dec 15 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Canada – Feb/March 2020

TOUR DATE LOCATION VENUE

Fri/Feb 21 London, ON Centennial Hall

Sat/Feb 22 Kitchener, ON Centre in the Square

Sun/Feb 23 Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Concert Hall

Fri/Feb 28 Winnipeg, MB Burton Cummings Theatre

Sat/Feb 29 Regina, SK Conexus Arts Centre

Sun/March 1 Saskatoon, SK TCU Place

Fri/March 6 Calgary, AB Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Sat/March 7 Penticton, BC South Okanagan Event Centre

Sun/March 8 Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

United Kingdom – April 2020

TOUR DATE LOCATION VENUE

Tues/April 7 London Palladium

Wed/April 8 London Palladium

Fri/April 10 Liverpool Empire Theatre

Sat/April 11 Birmingham Symphony Hall

Mon/April 13 Glasgow SEC

Wed/April 15 Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Thurs/April 16 Cardiff St David's Hall

Fri/April 17 Manchester Bridgewater Hall

About KIDZ BOP

KIDZ BOP connects with kids and families through its best-selling albums, music videos, consumer products and live tours. In the US, KIDZ BOP is the No. 1 music brand for kids, featuring today's biggest hits "sung by kids for kids." KIDZ BOP has sold over 20 million albums and generated over 3 billion streams since the family-friendly music brand debuted in 2001. The best-selling series has had 24 Top 10 debuts on the Billboard 200 Chart; only three artists in history—The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and Barbra Streisand—have had more Top 10 albums. For more information, visit www.kidzbop.com.

KIDZ BOP is a part of Concord.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com .

About Subway® Restaurants

The Subway restaurant chain continues to evolve the dining experience, offering guests in more than 100 countries quality ingredients, as well as robust flavor combinations with nearly 7 million made-to-order sandwiches created each day. The Subway brand provides an alternative to traditional fast food offering guests billions of sandwich, salad, and wrap combinations. All Subway restaurants are owned and operated by almost 21,000 Franchise Owners who employ hundreds of thousands of people globally. Franchise Owners and the company are committed to eliminating hunger by supporting hunger relief programs around the world. The Subway experience is also delivered online at Subway.com, through Subway.com/Delivers, and the Subway® App.

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2019 Subway IP LLC

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the world's largest audio entertainment company, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and advertising-supported audio products. With the recent addition of Pandora, the largest streaming music provider in the US, SiriusXM reaches more than 100 million people with its audio products. For more about the new SiriusXM, please go to: SiriusXM.com.

