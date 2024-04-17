1 Person Injured in a Truck Collision in Randall County

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, is reporting a truck accident that occurred on March 18, 2024, at approximately 12:45 p.m. along South Loop 335 in Randall County, TX. The incident resulted in injuries to one individual.

Details About the Randall County Truck Accident:

According to authorities, a 27-year-old man was traveling in a northbound Hyundai Tucson SUV on South Loop 335, north of County Road 46 when the accident occurred.

Officials indicate that, for reasons yet to be confirmed, a southbound 18-wheeler on Loop 335 attempted a left turn into a private drive at an apparently unsafe time, failing to yield the right of way to oncoming northbound traffic. This resulted in a collision between the SUV and the 18-wheeler.

As a result of the collision, the man from the SUV incurred suspected severe injuries and was promptly transported to a local medical facility by EMS for necessary treatment. No other injuries have been reported in connection with this incident.

Currently, additional details pertaining to this incident, including the identity of the victim, are not available.

