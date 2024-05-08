1 Person Injured in Brazos County Truck Accident on U.S. 190

KURTEN, Texas, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grossman Law Offices, with its principal office in Dallas, TX, extends its thoughts and support to the individual involved in a truck accident that occurred on March 8, 2024, around 6:30 a.m. along U.S. Highway 190 in Brazos County, TX . One person sustained injuries in the incident.

Details About the Truck Accident in Brazos County:

According to authorities, a 24-year-old man was traveling in a southwest-bound Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck along U.S. 190, northeast of the Democrat Road intersection when the accident occurred.

Reports indicate that a southbound 18-wheeler with a trailer in tow attempted to exit a private drive and turn onto the highway at an apparently unsafe time. This led to a collision between the front-left of the pickup truck and the front-right side of the 18-wheeler's trailer.

The man from the pickup truck incurred suspected severe injuries as a result of the wreck. He was promptly transported to a local medical facility by emergency medical services to receive treatment. No other injuries have been reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Related Reading: The Media Is Missing Serious Accidents: What Is to Be Done?

About Grossman Law Offices:

Grossman Law Offices is a Texas-based personal injury and wrongful death firm with a commitment to educating the public about road safety awareness. For more than 30 years, their firm has highlighted crashes that don't make the news.

For More Information:

For additional details about this incident or to learn more about Grossman Law Office's public outreach and educational initiatives, please visit our website at Grossman Law Offices or contact us at 866-513-3847 .

SOURCE Grossman Law Office, P.C.