10,000+ advance personnel deployed by Georgia Power to restore power Friday morning following Hurricane Helene

Damage assessment teams in the field for most efficient response; crews navigating flooded roadways, fallen trees and high wind gusts

ATLANTA, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As Hurricane Helene clears Georgia, Georgia Power has deployed 10,000+ personnel who were assembled in advance of the storm to begin full-scale damage assessment and restoration. There has been significant damage statewide due to hurricane-force winds and heavy rain, coupled with ground that was previously saturated due to Wednesday's "storm before the storm" that hit the state ahead of the historic hurricane.

The entire state of Georgia has been affected by the storm, with the hardest hit areas including Savannah, Augusta and Valdosta. As of 10 a.m., approximately 730,000 Georgia Power customers are impacted by Hurricane Helene. Crews are working now to assess damage in every region across the state and will be restoring power to customers as quickly as possible. Since the beginning of the storm, power has been restored to more than 120,000 customers by crews, and "smart grid" technology enabling remote restoration while storm conditions were still at their worst.

Damage assessment is an essential part of efficient restoration and marks the first phase of the restoration process once the storm has left impacted areas. Damage assessment teams enter the field and begin the restoration process as soon as conditions allow. These teams are followed by repair crews depending on the amount of damage and access to the area. As weather conditions improve, restoration efforts can accelerate, but extended outages are possible due to the size and severity of Hurricane Helene.

Georgia Power reminds customers that dangerous conditions exist following a storm, and to always heed the advice of local, state, and federal emergency authorities in storm-affected areas.

After the Storm Safety Tips

Watch for downed wires. Downed power lines may be hidden by debris or fallen trees.

Downed power lines may be hidden by debris or fallen trees. Never touch any downed wire or attempt to remove tree branches from power lines – it can kill.

Don't step in standing water or saturated ground where downed lines may be present. They could be electrified.

They could be electrified. Avoid chain link fences. They may be electrified by a downed line out of sight and conduct electricity over great distances.

They may be electrified by a downed line out of sight and conduct electricity over great distances. Watch for Georgia Power crews working across the state. If driving, move over one lane for utility vehicles stopped on the side of the road – it's the law in Georgia .

If driving, move over one lane for utility vehicles stopped on the side of the road – it's the law in . Protect electronics and appliances. Disconnect or turn off any appliances that will start automatically when power returns to avoid overloading circuits when power is restored.

For more on the damage assessment and restoration process, visit Georgia Power's website or follow our social media channels.

Tools You Can Use to Stay Connected & Informed

Outage Alerts – Customers subscribed to our free Georgia Power Outage Alert service will receive personalized notifications and updates via text message. Check that your contact number is up to date to receive the latest information.

Customers subscribed to our free Georgia Power Outage Alert service will receive personalized notifications and updates via text message. Check that your contact number is up to date to receive the latest information. Outage & Storm Center – Available at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Storm, customers can visit this site to check their contact information is updated to receive Outage Alerts, report and check the status of outages, and access useful safety tips and information. Customers can also report and check the status of an outage 24 hours a day by contacting Georgia Power at 888-891-0938.

Available at www.GeorgiaPower.com/Storm, customers can visit this site to check their contact information is updated to receive Outage Alerts, report and check the status of outages, and access useful safety tips and information. Customers can also report and check the status of an outage 24 hours a day by contacting Georgia Power at 888-891-0938. Outage Map – Housed within the Outage & Storm Center site, Georgia Power's interactive Outage Map provides near real-time information, allowing users to see where outages are occurring across the state and track estimated restoration times.

– Housed within the Outage & Storm Center site, Georgia Power's interactive Outage Map provides near real-time information, allowing users to see where outages are occurring across the state and track estimated restoration times. Georgia Power Mobile App – Download the Georgia Power mobile app for Apple and Android devices to access storm and outage information on the go.

– Download the Georgia Power mobile app for Apple and Android devices to access storm and outage information on the go. @GeorgiaPower on X (Twitter) – Follow @GeorgiaPower at www.X.com/GeorgiaPower for storm tips, outage updates, customer service and more.

Support from Across the Industry

As part of its preparations, Georgia Power mobilized additional staff – including from sister company Mississippi Power – to respond to Hurricane Helene. Mobilized crews across the state pre-positioned restoration workers, equipment, and supplies near areas of anticipated impact including extra transformers, poles, cable and other equipment. All is part of advance planning and strategy to allow the company to restore power more quickly and efficiently for its customers as soon as weather conditions allow.

Georgia Power is also a member of a nationwide mutual assistance network, which consists of hundreds of utilities from around the country. Georgia Power has proactively mobilized crews from over 35 companies from 11 states as far away as Texas, Oklahoma, Indiana, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. The company is acquiring additional off-system resources and will be moving them into the state today.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.7 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), X (X.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

SOURCE Georgia Power