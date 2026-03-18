10,000 Degrees Announces Call for Business and Community Leaders, and Philanthropists to Join its Board of Directors and Regional Advisory Boards

The education advocacy nonprofit seeks board members in the education, policy and philanthropic space to expand access and advance opportunities for students from low-income and first-generation backgrounds

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 10,000 Degrees, a California-based nonprofit dedicated to advancing quality education and career opportunities for students from low-income and first-generation backgrounds, announced its search for new volunteer leaders to join its Board of Directors and Regional Advisory Boards. Ideal candidates bring one or more of the following: Bay Area influence, philanthropic reach, governance judgment, growth leadership, higher education or policy expertise, and/or lived experience aligned with 10,000 Degrees students. Applicants do not need to be California-based but should have meaningful ties to California and/or a working understanding of the state's education landscape. Board member applications will be accepted through April 10, 2026.

"We are excited to expand our search for committed board members who will deepen our impact and ensure that more students can realize their full potential," said Kim Mazzuca, president and CEO of 10,000 Degrees. "At a time when access to higher education remains out of reach for far too many talented students, strong leadership and community partnership are more important now than ever before."

As the organization prepares to serve more students and expand beyond the Bay Area, 10,000 Degrees is broadening its recruitment efforts on a national scale to identify mission-aligned, strategic and community-connected leaders. This comes after MacKenzie Scott's transformational $42 million gift, the nonprofit's largest gift to date.

10,000 Degrees will select members from around the country, encompassing a wide range of experiences and backgrounds, with a shared dedication to their core mission of promoting education equity and student success. Board members will play a pivotal role in guiding the organization's national growth strategy while ensuring its programs continue delivering strong outcomes for students navigating the path to and through college.

To learn more about the Board of Directors and apply, please visit www.10000degrees.org/about-us/board-member-recruitment/. For media inquiries, contact Jocelin Leon at [email protected].

About 10,000 Degrees®

10,000 Degrees® is a nonprofit organization that creates more opportunities for students from low-income backgrounds to access quality college education and achieve career success. 10,000 Degrees has worked with more than 80,000 students and awarded more than $113 million in scholarships over the past 45 years, helping to break the cycle of generational poverty and create a positive ripple effect in the lives of students and their communities for generations to come. For more information about 10,000 Degrees, please visit www.10000degrees.org, or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

Contact: Jocelin Leon

Phone: (631) 276-7314

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE 10,000 Degrees