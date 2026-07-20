PHOTOS AVAILABLE: 10,000 Degrees and San Francisco State University's The Summit Event Brings Together Bay Area Students for a Day of College Exploration and Senior-Year Preparation

The Summit welcomed more than 300 participants for an in-person college planning event, with every attendee earning guaranteed admission to San Francisco State University through their participation

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 300 students from across eight Bay Area regions gathered at San Francisco State University on Saturday, July 18, 2026, for The Summit, hosted by 10,000 Degrees' College Access Program in partnership with San Francisco State University's (SFSU) Educational Opportunity Programs and Enrollment Partnership Engagement. The free, day-long event brought together rising high school seniors for a day of college exploration, community building and senior-year preparation, equipping students with the tools, resources and support needed to navigate the path to higher education. The most exciting benefit: every participant received guaranteed admission to SFSU if they wished to apply.

Students attended college access workshops, student engagement activities, campus tours and resource sessions.

Held at San Francisco State University's Jack Adams Hall, The Summit featured college access workshops, student engagement activities, campus tours, resource sessions and opportunities for students to connect with peers from across the Bay Area. Students also participated in an interactive college exploration activity designed to help them identify and evaluate best-fit college options through informative workshops and guided reflection. Participants learned about campus resources available to support their academic success and well-being throughout their college journey.

The Summit was supported by 17 volunteers and 40 10,000 Degrees staff members and included transportation for students from all eight Bay Area regions, as well as free lunch provided by SFSU.

"Every student deserves the opportunity to pursue their college dreams with confidence and a strong support system behind them," said Kim Mazzuca, president of 10,000 Degrees. "Seeing hundreds of students from across the Bay Area come together to invest time into their future education demonstrates that youth are still excited about and devoted to pursuing higher education, contrary to what we are hearing from the administration. The Summit is a great example of what is possible when communities, schools and higher education partners work together to expand opportunity for the next generation."

"At San Francisco State University, we believe that higher education should be within reach for every student who aspires to earn a degree. Our partnership with 10,000 Degrees reflects a shared commitment to expanding opportunity, removing barriers and ensuring students have the support they need to thrive from high school through college graduation," said Lynn Mahoney, president of San Francisco State University. "Events like The Summit demonstrate what is possible when universities and community organizations work together to invest in the next generation of leaders."

Through The Summit, 10,000 Degrees continues its work to ensure that students from first-generation and low-income backgrounds have access to the information, encouragement and resources they need to pursue and complete higher education. By convening students on a college campus and connecting them directly with staff, mentors and peers, The Summit helps demystify the college-going process and reinforces that students belong in higher education spaces.

For media inquiries, contact Kezia Kent at The TASC Group at [email protected].

About 10,000 Degrees

10,000 Degrees is the leading college success nonprofit in the San Francisco Bay Area. The organization provides students from first-generation and low-income backgrounds with the resources, support and pathways needed to access and complete higher education. Through scholarships, financial aid support, mentorship and comprehensive college success programming, 10,000 Degrees helps students achieve their educational goals and create greater economic opportunities for themselves, their families and their communities. For more information about 10,000 Degrees, please visit www.10000degrees.org.

SOURCE 10,000 Degrees