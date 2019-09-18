10,000 U.S. Farmers & Ranchers Urge Congress to Support Green New Deal

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A national coalition representing almost 10,000 U.S. farmers and ranchers today delivered a letter to Congress urging support for the Green New Deal and calling on lawmakers to make agriculture policy reform a priority for addressing the climate crisis and the economic crisis facing independent family farms.

Ronnie Cummins, RI international director, said: "It's time to empower farmers and ranchers to transform the country's agricultural landscape by transitioning to production practices aligned with the Green New Deal's goals for clean water and air for everyone, access to local and healthy food for all, a level playing field for small businesses and net-zero emissions by 2030."

"Farmers and ranchers are essential to stop climate change but current policies put them in shackles," said Garrett Blad, Sunrise Movement, whose family has farmed in Indiana for three generations. "A Green New Deal must break the stranglehold corporations have on farmers and empower them with the tools and financial support to be the good stewards they are."

"Farmers and ranchers have a critical role to play in mitigating the devastating effects of greenhouse gas emissions," said Congresswoman Chellie Pingree (D-Maine). "As this Congress prioritizes bold solutions to the climate crisis change, we must remember to bring farmers to the table."

Letter to Congress

The Organic Consumers Association, American Sustainable Business Council, American Grassfed Association, Institute for Ag & Trade Policy, Organic Farmers Association, Women, Food & Agriculture Association, Savory Institute and Indiana Farmers Union are among the nearly 50 organizations that signed the letter to Congress.

Regeneration International is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to promoting, facilitating and accelerating the global transition to regenerative food, farming and land management for the purpose of restoring climate stability, ending world hunger and rebuilding deteriorated social, ecological and economic systems.

Sunrise is a movement of young people uniting to stop the climate crisis. We are building an army of young people to break the hold of oil and gas CEOs on our politics and elect leaders who will protect the health and wellbeing of all people, not just a wealthy few.

