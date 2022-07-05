$10.1 Billion Worldwide Demand Response Management Systems Industry to 2035 - Smart Grids Implementation Augurs Well for Residential DRMS Market

DUBLIN, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% over the analysis period. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14.6% CAGR to reach US$6.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 17.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.7% share of the global Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $608.5 Million by 2026

The Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 64.25% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$608.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 21.2% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.7% and 15.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$735.5 Million by the end of the analysis period.

The US market dominates demand for DR management systems and services, reflecting the mounting pressure on electrical system operators to manage demand and supply imbalances and volatile wholesale electricity market prices and curb grid expenditure.

Moreover, utilities and grid operators in the region are actively leveraging DR resources as stop gap for managing emergency and scheduled downtime for power generation plants. Growth in the Asia-Pacific region is being spearheaded by regional economies striving to strike a balance between industrial growth and rapidly rising electric power demand. Compelled by the European Union`s 20-20-20 energy directive, and national carbon emission and energy efficiency regulations, European governments and regulators are removing the hurdles that constrained the growth of the demand side management.



Services Segment to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2026

Demand response programs play a critical role in offering grid regulation services. The increasing uptake of DR management systems is also generating demand for a host of related services including system integration, consultancy services, managed services and system maintenance services, among others. In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 13.4% CAGR estimated for this segment.

These regional markets accounted for a combined market size of US$601.8 Million in the year 2020. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$96.8 Million by the year 2026.



Select Competitors (Total 83 Featured) -

Aclara Technologies LLC

Ameresco, Inc.

AutoGrid Systems, Inc.

CPower, Inc.

Direct Energy, LP

Eaton Corporation plc

Enel X S.r.l.

General Electric Company

Honeywell International, Inc.

Itron, Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Landis+Gyr AG

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Nexant, Inc.

NRG Energy, Inc.

Open Access Technology International, Inc. (OATI)

Schneider Electric S.E.

Siemens AG

Tantalus Systems Corp.

Trilliant Holdings, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

DRMS Holds Significance for Effective Management of Power Demand Changes Amid the Pandemic

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering Negative Tide in GDP

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

An Introduction to Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS)

Primary Objectives of Demand Response

Approaches to Implement Demand Response Programs

Classification of Demand Response Programs

Key Components/Technologies Enabling Demand Response

Demand Response: An Essential Tool to Support Economic, Eco-Friendly and Efficient Optimization of Power Generation & Distribution

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Industrial DRMS: The Largest Segment

Focus on Enhancing Power Efficiency Drives the Commercial DRMS Market

United States Dominates the Global Demand Response Market

European DRMS Market to Benefit from Favorable Policy Changes and Expanding Renewables Portfolio

Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Market Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Myriad Economic and Operational Benefits Drive Widespread Market Adoption

Key Benefits of ADR Programs

Technology Disruptions in the Global Electric Power Industry: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Growing Prominence of Electrification for Cutting down Carbon Emissions

DR Holds Importance Amidst Decentralization of Power Grid

Digitalization Enables Increased Communication among Devices

Demand Side Response Leveraging AI and ML Approaches

Need for Newer DR Models for Replacing Manual Energy Curtailments Drive Demand for ADR Technologies

Advanced Demand Response 3.0: The Future of DR

DR 1.0 to DR 3.0: Tracing the Progression of DR

Integration of Internet of Things (IoT) with Demand Response Drives the Evolution of Connected Utilities

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Sub-Greedient: The IoT-Based DR Approach

Demand Response Holds Promises to Transform Smart Homes of the Future

Growing Investments into Smart Homes Bode Well for DRMS Market: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Integration of Smart Buildings into Smart Grids Using ADR

Building Simulation Software for Assessing Effectiveness of DR in Residential Buildings

Rise of Smart Cities and Focus on Smart Energy Management Spurs Growth

Global Market for Smart City Technologies in US$ Million for the Years 2019 and 2025

DRMS Remain a Vital Computing Platform for Enhancing Operation of Smart Grids

Global Market for Smart Grids in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2020

DRMS Emerges as a Critical Technology for Smart Grids

ToUPS DR Program Beneficial for DSOs and Customers

Smart Grids Implementation Augurs Well for Residential DRMS Market

Disaster Response Sector Relies on Power Generators for Ensuring Power Supply during Outages

Use of Big Data Analytics by Utilities to Benefits Analytical and Behavioral DSM

Surging Demand for DRMS from Electric Utilities Worldwide to Boost Market Expansion

Changing Electricity Demand Dynamics Compel Utilities to Adopt DRMS

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50

and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50 DR Resources Play a Critical Part in Stabilizing Electricity Supply for Utility and Grid Operator

DR Reduces Need for Investments into New Power Generation and Grid Infrastructure

Differentiation in Service Offerings: A Major Benefit with DR Services

DR Promises to Curtail Unnecessary Expenditure on New Distribution Grid Infrastructure

Enhancing Profitability of DR on the Small-Scale

Incentives for Electricity-usage Curtailments to Boost Penetration in Industrial, Commercial, and Residential Sectors

Commercial Buildings Offer Huge Market Potential for Demand Response

Residential Sector to Exhibit Fastest Growth in the Near Term

Inevitable Shift to Intermittent Renewable Sources of Energy Drives Demand for DRMS

Global Energy Mix: 1990 Vs 2020 Vs 2030

Global Renewable Energy Breakdown by Type: 2010 Vs 2030

Global Energy Production: Breakdown of Electricity (Billion Kilowatt Hours) and Percentage Share by Energy Source (2030 & 2040)

Increasing Establishment of Microgrids to Spur Demand for DRMS

Anticipated Surge in EV Usage Presents DR as a Vital System to Ensure Load Balance

Global Electric Car Fleet Size (In Thousand Units) for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2021

DR Innovations & Advancements Spearhead Market Growth

Stricter Regulations and Climate-Change Policies Post COVID-19 to Boost DRMS Market

Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/ Countries

Multiple Benefits Driving Participation of Load Aggregators in the DR Market

Favorable Demographic & Urbanization Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g4v8ez

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets