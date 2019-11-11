$10.6 Billion Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Markets - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market by Power Capacity (0-16,250 mAh, 16,251-50,000 mAh, 50,001-100,000 mAh, 100,001-540,000 mAh), Industry (Automotive, Power, Industrial, Others), Application (Portable, Stationary), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market is Projected to Reach USD 10.6 Billion by 2024 from an Estimated USD 8.3 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.0%.

The factors driving the market include rising adoption of electric and hybrid electric vehicles and increasing demand for energy storage applications.



Automotive segment is expected to dominate the lithium iron phosphate batteries market



The automotive segment is expected to be the largest market, by industry, during the forecast period. The growth is evident owing to the rising demand for lithium iron phosphate batteries in electric and hybrid electric vehicles and favorable government policies to support green technologies.



Stationary segment is expected to dominate the lithium iron phosphate batteries market



The stationary segment of the lithium iron phosphate batteries market, by application, is estimated to be the largest during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rising demand for renewable energy storage applications. It is the second-largest market in terms of demand for lithium iron phosphate batteries after automotive.



Asia Pacific to lead the global lithium iron phosphate batteries market in terms of value



Asia Pacific is the largest lithium iron phosphate batteries market, followed by North America. The Middle East & African market is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period owing to rising investments in renewable energy grid infrastructure development.



The global lithium iron phosphate batteries market is dominated by leading players that have an extensive regional presence. The leading players in the lithium iron phosphate batteries industry are BYD (China), A123 Systems (US), K2 Energy (US), Electric Vehicle Power System Technology (China), OptimumNano Energy (China), Contemporary Amperex Technology (China), and others.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1. Attractive Opportunities in The Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market

4.2. Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market, By Region

4.3. Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market, By Power Capacity

4.4. Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market, By Industry

4.5. Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market, By Application



5 Market Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.2.1. Drivers

5.2.2. Restraints

5.2.3. Opportunities

5.2.4. Challenges

5.3 Government Policies & Regulations



6 Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market, By Power Capacity

6.1. Introduction

6.2. 0 to 16,250 mAh

6.3. 16,251-50,000 mAh

6.4. 50,001-100,000 mAh

6.5. 100,001-540,000 mAh



7 Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market, By Industry

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Automotive

7.3. Industrial

7.4. Power

7.5. Others



8 Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market, By Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Stationary

8.3. Portable



9 Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market, By Region (USD Million - 2017, 2018, 2019-E, 2024-P)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 By Power Capacity

9.2.2 By Industry

9.2.3 By Application

9.2.4 By Country

9.2.4.1 US

9.2.4.2 Canada

9.2.4.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 By Power Capacity

9.3.2 By Industry

9.3.3 By Application

9.3.4 By Country

9.3.4.1 Germany

9.3.4.2 UK

9.3.4.3 The Netherlands

9.3.4.4 Norway

9.3.4.5 Rest Of Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 By Power Capacity

9.4.2 By Industry

9.4.3 By Application

9.4.4 By Country

9.4.4.1 China

9.4.4.2 Japan

9.4.4.3 India

9.4.4.4 South Korea

9.4.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 By Power Capacity

9.5.2 By Industry

9.5.3 By Application

9.5.4 By Country

9.5.4.1 Brazil

9.5.4.2 Chile

9.5.4.3 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 By Power Capacity

9.6.2 By Industry

9.6.3 By Application

9.6.4 By Country

9.6.4.1 UAE

9.6.4.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.4.3 South Africa

9.6.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Share, 2018

10.3 Competitive Landscape Mapping, 2018

10.4 Competitive Scenario

10.4.1 New Product Developments

10.4.2 Investments & Expansions

10.4.3 Contracts & Agreements

10.4.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.4.5 Joint Venture/Partnerships/Collaborations/Strategic Alliance

10.4.6 Others



11 Company Profiles

11.1 BYD

11.2 Electric Vehicle Power System Technology

11.3 K2 Energy

11.4 Relion

11.5 A123 Systems

11.6 Pihsiang Energy Technology

11.7 Lithiumwerks

11.8 Optimumnano Energy

11.9 Victory Batteries Technology

11.10 Power Sonic

11.11 Benergy

11.12 Contemporary Amperex Technology

11.13 Bharat Power Solution

11.14 Bestgo

11.15 Victron Energy

11.16 Shenzhen Bak Technology

11.17 Shenzhen Eastar Batteries

11.18 Taico

11.19 Shenzhen Kayo Batteries

11.20 Greensun Solar Energy



