$10.6 Billion Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Markets - Global Forecast to 2024
Nov 11, 2019, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market by Power Capacity (0-16,250 mAh, 16,251-50,000 mAh, 50,001-100,000 mAh, 100,001-540,000 mAh), Industry (Automotive, Power, Industrial, Others), Application (Portable, Stationary), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market is Projected to Reach USD 10.6 Billion by 2024 from an Estimated USD 8.3 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.0%.
The factors driving the market include rising adoption of electric and hybrid electric vehicles and increasing demand for energy storage applications.
Automotive segment is expected to dominate the lithium iron phosphate batteries market
The automotive segment is expected to be the largest market, by industry, during the forecast period. The growth is evident owing to the rising demand for lithium iron phosphate batteries in electric and hybrid electric vehicles and favorable government policies to support green technologies.
Stationary segment is expected to dominate the lithium iron phosphate batteries market
The stationary segment of the lithium iron phosphate batteries market, by application, is estimated to be the largest during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rising demand for renewable energy storage applications. It is the second-largest market in terms of demand for lithium iron phosphate batteries after automotive.
Asia Pacific to lead the global lithium iron phosphate batteries market in terms of value
Asia Pacific is the largest lithium iron phosphate batteries market, followed by North America. The Middle East & African market is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period owing to rising investments in renewable energy grid infrastructure development.
The global lithium iron phosphate batteries market is dominated by leading players that have an extensive regional presence. The leading players in the lithium iron phosphate batteries industry are BYD (China), A123 Systems (US), K2 Energy (US), Electric Vehicle Power System Technology (China), OptimumNano Energy (China), Contemporary Amperex Technology (China), and others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1. Attractive Opportunities in The Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market
4.2. Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market, By Region
4.3. Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market, By Power Capacity
4.4. Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market, By Industry
4.5. Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market, By Application
5 Market Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Market Dynamics
5.2.1. Drivers
5.2.2. Restraints
5.2.3. Opportunities
5.2.4. Challenges
5.3 Government Policies & Regulations
6 Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market, By Power Capacity
6.1. Introduction
6.2. 0 to 16,250 mAh
6.3. 16,251-50,000 mAh
6.4. 50,001-100,000 mAh
6.5. 100,001-540,000 mAh
7 Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market, By Industry
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Automotive
7.3. Industrial
7.4. Power
7.5. Others
8 Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market, By Application
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Stationary
8.3. Portable
9 Lithium Iron Phosphate Batteries Market, By Region (USD Million - 2017, 2018, 2019-E, 2024-P)
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 By Power Capacity
9.2.2 By Industry
9.2.3 By Application
9.2.4 By Country
9.2.4.1 US
9.2.4.2 Canada
9.2.4.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 By Power Capacity
9.3.2 By Industry
9.3.3 By Application
9.3.4 By Country
9.3.4.1 Germany
9.3.4.2 UK
9.3.4.3 The Netherlands
9.3.4.4 Norway
9.3.4.5 Rest Of Europe
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 By Power Capacity
9.4.2 By Industry
9.4.3 By Application
9.4.4 By Country
9.4.4.1 China
9.4.4.2 Japan
9.4.4.3 India
9.4.4.4 South Korea
9.4.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 By Power Capacity
9.5.2 By Industry
9.5.3 By Application
9.5.4 By Country
9.5.4.1 Brazil
9.5.4.2 Chile
9.5.4.3 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 By Power Capacity
9.6.2 By Industry
9.6.3 By Application
9.6.4 By Country
9.6.4.1 UAE
9.6.4.2 Saudi Arabia
9.6.4.3 South Africa
9.6.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Market Share, 2018
10.3 Competitive Landscape Mapping, 2018
10.4 Competitive Scenario
10.4.1 New Product Developments
10.4.2 Investments & Expansions
10.4.3 Contracts & Agreements
10.4.4 Mergers & Acquisitions
10.4.5 Joint Venture/Partnerships/Collaborations/Strategic Alliance
10.4.6 Others
11 Company Profiles
11.1 BYD
11.2 Electric Vehicle Power System Technology
11.3 K2 Energy
11.4 Relion
11.5 A123 Systems
11.6 Pihsiang Energy Technology
11.7 Lithiumwerks
11.8 Optimumnano Energy
11.9 Victory Batteries Technology
11.10 Power Sonic
11.11 Benergy
11.12 Contemporary Amperex Technology
11.13 Bharat Power Solution
11.14 Bestgo
11.15 Victron Energy
11.16 Shenzhen Bak Technology
11.17 Shenzhen Eastar Batteries
11.18 Taico
11.19 Shenzhen Kayo Batteries
11.20 Greensun Solar Energy
