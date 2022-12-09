$10.68 Billion Worldwide Emergency Food Industry to 2027 - Featuring Conagra Brands, Del Monte Foods, General Mills and Lotte Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emergency Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global emergency food market reached a value of US$ 6.84 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 10.68 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.71% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Emergency food is stored for consumption during emergencies and other uncertain situations. It can include comfort and high-energy food products like nuts, crackers, and canned meats, fruits, and vegetables. It offers nutritional security during disasters, such as floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, and earthquakes.

In addition, storing food for an emergency allows channelizing of the funds in procuring other basic needs. At present, there is a rise in the demand for healthy, on-the-go food products, which is driving the sales of emergency food products across the globe.

The rising initiatives by the government of several countries to provide basic necessities to individuals during emergencies, such as economic unrest or terrorist attacks, represent one of the key factors impelling the market growth. Moreover, increasing collaborations of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) with food suppliers to support and help poor and needy people during uncertain scenarios are propelling the growth of the market. In addition, there is a rise in the improvement of the infrastructure and distribution channels, especially in developing regions.

This, coupled with the increasing utilization of emergency food products in the daily diet of the working population due to hectic lifestyles and lack of time for cooking, is propelling the growth of the market. Besides this, dried fruits and ready-to-eat (RTE) meals cater to the requirements of army personnel who are posted in war zones with low access to food and water.

This, along with the growing demand for food with longer shelf life among people living in uncertain climatic conditions worldwide, is positively influencing the market. Additionally, the cost-efficiency of various convenience food products is strengthening the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Conagra Brands Inc., Del Monte Foods Inc. (Del Monte Pacific Ltd.), General Mills Inc., Lotte Corporation, Nestle S.A., PepsiCo Inc., Princes Group (Mitsubishi Corporation), SOS Food Lab LLC, The Coca-Cola Company, The Kellogg Company and The Kraft Heinz Company.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global emergency food market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global emergency food market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the sales channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global emergency food market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

