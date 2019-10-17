$10.7 Billion Automotive Adhesives Market - Global Forecast to 2024: Growing Demand for Low Voc, Green, and Sustainable Adhesives

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Adhesives Market by Resin (Polyurethane, Epoxy, Acrylic, Silicone, SMP, MMA), Application (Body in White, Paint Shop, Assembly, Powertrain), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, Truck, Bus, Aftermarket), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive adhesives market size is estimated at USD 8,108 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 10,715 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.7%.

Applications of automotive adhesives are increasing due to different requirements by manufacturers, such as bonding dissimilar materials, the substitution of traditional materials by synthetic substrates, and increasing focus on environmental concerns. From an engineering and design perspective, adhesives are valued because of their ability to bond dissimilar substrates, resisting vibration, and distribute stresses over a wide area.

An adhesive is a chemical substance which is used to join materials (substrates), either identical or different, by their surfaces. Automotive adhesives are used in various applications such as body in white, paint shop, powertrain, and assembly. According to specific applications, different types of adhesives based on different resins are used in the automotive adhesives industry.



The automotive adhesives market is witnessing high growth on account of high demand from automotive OEMs. In the automobile industry, they are fast replacing welds, screws, rivets, gaskets, and fasteners, allowing automakers to produce lighter vehicles at lower cost by using new materials, such as plastic composites and fibers.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Demand for Lightweight and Low Carbon-Emitting Vehicles

5.2.1.2 High Demand for Automotive Adhesives From APAC Region

5.2.1.3 Technological Advancements in End-Use Industries

5.2.1.4 Automobile Manufacturers Increasingly Investing in EV Due to Government Regulations and Purchase Incentives

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Low Voc, Green, and Sustainable Adhesives

5.2.3.2 Scope for Growth of Autonomous Electric Vehicle

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent and Time-Consuming Regulatory Policies

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.4.1 Trends and Forecast of GDP

5.4.2 Growth Indicators in the Automotive Industry



6 Industry Megatrends

6.1 Effects of Future Trends and Technology Disruption on Automotive Adhesives Manufacturers

6.1.1 Electric Vehicles Market

6.1.1.1 Electric Vehicles Market

6.1.1.2 Electric Vehicles

6.1.2 Shared Mobility

6.1.2.1 Mobility as A Service

6.1.2.2 Mobility as A Service

6.1.2.3 Innovation in Batteries of Electric Vehicles

6.1.3 Autonomous Driving

6.1.3.1 Revolutionary Transformation in Autonomous Driving

6.1.3.2 Semi-Autonomous Vehicles

6.1.3.3 Autonomous Vehicles

6.1.4 Connectivity

6.2 Industry Facts



7 Automotive Adhesives Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Reactive

7.3 Water-Based

7.4 Hot-Melt

7.5 Solvent-Based and Others



8 Automotive Adhesives Market, By Resin

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Polyurethane Adhesives

8.2.1 Polyurethane Adhesives are Extensively Used in High Moisture Conditions

8.3 Epoxy Adhesives

8.3.1 Epoxy Adhesives are Dominantly Used for Structural Applications

8.4 Acrylics Adhesives

8.4.1 Acrylics are Lower Priced Adhesives Compared to Their Other Adhesives

8.5 Silicone Adhesive

8.5.1 Silicone Adhesives Show Hydrophobic Behavior Due to Their Low Surface Tension Properties

8.6 SMP Adhesive

8.6.1 SMP Adhesives are Expected to Grow at the Highest Cagr During the Forecast Period

8.7 MMA Adhesive

8.7.1 Use of MMA Adhesives is Expected to Increase Owing to the Increased Usage of Composite Materials

8.8 Others



9 Automotive Adhesives Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Body in White (BIW)

9.2.1 Antiflutter

9.2.2 Hem Flange Bonding

9.2.3 Seam Sealing/Spot Sealant

9.2.4 Structural Bonding

9.3 Powertrain

9.3.1 Liquid Gasket

9.4 Paint Shop

9.4.1 Underbody Sealing

9.4.2 Seam Sealing

9.4.3 Underbody Coating

9.4.4 Sound Deadening

9.5 Assembly

9.5.1 Direct Glazing

9.5.2 Trim Parts

9.5.3 Sunroof

9.5.4 Headliner

9.5.5 Upholstery



10 Automotive Adhesives Market, By Vehicle Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Passenger Car

10.2.1 Rubber Adhesives are Used in Passenger Cars in Indoor Systems, Lighting, and Plastic & Composite Bonding

10.3 Buses

10.3.1 Buses are Growing With the Increasing Transportation Infrastructure Demand

10.4 Trucks

10.4.1 Trucks are Expected to Find Higher Demand in the Coming Five Years

10.5 LCV

10.5.1 LCVs Dominate the Commercial Vehicle Segment

10.6 Aftermarket

10.6.1 Aftermarket is Increasing With the Current Slowdown of Automotive OEM Market



11 Automotive Adhesives Market, By Region



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

12.2.1 Dynamic Differentiators

12.2.2 Innovators

12.2.3 Visionary Leaders

12.2.4 Emerging Companies

12.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.4 Business Strategy Excellence

12.5 Competitive Scenario

12.5.1 New Product Launch

12.5.2 Investment & Expansion

12.5.3 Merger & Acquisition

12.5.4 Partnership & Agreement



13 Company Profiles



3M Company

Company Anabond Limited

Ashland

Bostik S.A.

Cattie Adhesives

Delo Industrial Adhesives

Dupont (Dowdupont)

Dymax Corporation

Ems-Eftec

H.B. Fuller

Henkel & Co. KGaA

Hernon Manufacturing Inc.

Huntsman International LLC.

Illinois Tool Works Corporation

Innovative Resin Systems

Jowat Se

Kleiberit

L&L Products

Lord Corporation

Master Bond Inc

Metlok Private Limited.

Permabond LLC.

PPG Industries

Scott Bader Company Ltd.

Sika AG

Sunstar Engineering Group

Threebond Co., Ltd.

Uniseal Inc.

Unitech99

Weicon GmbH & Co. KG

