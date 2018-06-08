10 Best New-Car Deals for June 2018 According to Kelley Blue Book

"Even though we're halfway through the year, some dealers have plenty of 2017 models they're eager to move off the lot. And that's on top of the great deals on 2018 models," said Allyson Harwood, associate editor for Kelley Blue Book. "There are many leases for under $250 per month -- including one for less than $100 a month -- and four offers of at least $4,000 cash back. At the top of the list is a sporty, refined upscale sedan."

Below are the Kelley Blue Book editors' picks for standout new-car lease, financing and cash back deals, all available at least through July 2, 2018:

Kelley Blue Book's 10 Best New-Car Deals for June 2018

Lease Deals1 Rank Year Make Model MSRP2 Kelley Blue Book® Fair Purchase Price3 Lease Term (months) Monthly Payment4 Amount Due at Signing 1 2018 Acura ILX $29,095 $25,604 36 months $199 $2,499 down 3 2018 Infiniti Q50 $39,545 $33,926 39 months $279 $3,899 down 4 2018 Jeep Compass $25,390 $23,930 24 months $99 $3,499 down 5 2018 Subaru Impreza $19,355 $18, 192 36 months $135 $1,979 down 8 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe $31,750 $29,127 36 months $289 $1,749 down 9 2018 Nissan Rogue $25,775 $24,053 36 months $199 $2,699 down

Cash Back, Financing Deals Rank Year Make Model MSRP2 Kelley Blue Book® Fair Purchase Price3 Cash Back or Financing Deal5 2 2018 Ford Focus $20,120 $18,725 $4,000 cash back 6 2017 Hyundai Veloster $18, 985 $17,760 $4,000 cash back 7 2017 Buick Encore $25,290 $23,312 1.9% financing plus $4,000 cash back 10 2018 Toyota Avalon $34,385 $30,713 $5,000 cash back

1Certain restrictions and requirements may apply.

2 MSRP is Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price.

3The Kelley Blue Book® Fair Purchase Price (FPP) is updated weekly to show shoppers what others have been paying for this car recently. FPP data in chart was sourced from KBB.com on 6/5/18. Tax, title, license extra.

4Monthly payment assumes 60 months at default APR 3.5%, unless otherwise noted.

5Purchase payments assume cash back applied as down payment.

*Offers can vary by region, so check manufacturers website for availability and details before visiting a dealer.

To see KBB.com's full coverage of the Best Car Deals of the Month, including editorial comments about each new model, specific deal expiration dates, vehicle photography, pricing details and full editorial reviews, please visit https://www.kbb.com/car-reviews-and-news/top-10/best-car-deals/2000008547/.

