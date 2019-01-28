$10+ Billion Medical Devices Coatings Market - Global Outlook & Forecasts 2016-2026

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Medical Devices Coatings - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report, the Global Medical Devices Coatings market accounted for $10050.02 million in 2017 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% to reach $21655.48 million by 2026.

Increasing in demand for implantable equipments and growing consciousness of hospital acquired infections (HAI) are some of the attributes fuelling the market growth. However, severe regulatory policies with contrary to MDC are hampering the market growth.

Medical device coatings (MDCs) are substances that enhance the manoeuvrability and performance of medical devices. Their use results in reduced thromobogenicity and trauma to blood vessels. MDCs are utilized to protect the surfaces of different medical devices, such as cardiovascular, neurovascular, gynaecological, and others.

With respect to application, cardiovascular devices section will possess major volume gains on account of rising preference for implants and cardiac pacemakers. With contrary to geography, Asia-Pacific possesses huge market potential for the market growth owing to boosting accessibility & availability of medical implants and other devices. This region is also anticipated to witness rapid market growth due to economic development.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Medical Devices Coatings Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Antimicrobial Coatings

5.3 Anti-Thrombogenic Coatings

5.4 Drug-Eluting Coatings

5.5 Hydrophilic Coating

5.6 Hydrophobic Coating

5.7 Other Products



6 Global Medical Devices Coatings Market, By Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Polymers

6.2.1 Parylene

6.2.2 Fluoropolymers

6.2.2.1 Polyvinylidene Difluoride (PVDF)

6.2.2.2 Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

6.2.2.3 Other Fluoropolymers

6.2.3 Silicone

6.3 Ceramics

6.4 Metals

6.4.1 Titanium

6.4.2 Silver

6.4.3 Other Metals



7 Global Medical Devices Coatings Market, By Nature of Formulation

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Super-Hydrophilic Coating

7.3 Dry Lubricants Coating

7.4 Adhesive Coating



8 Global Medical Devices Coatings Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cardiovascular Devices

8.3 Dentistry

8.4 General Surgery

8.5 Gynecology

8.6 Neurology

8.7 Orthopedics

8.8 Other Applications

8.8.1 Ophthalmology



9 Global Medical Devices Coatings Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Bayer

11.2 SurModics,Inc.

11.3 AST Products, Inc.

11.4 Biocoat Incorporated

11.5 Harland Medical Systems, Inc.

11.6 Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

11.7 Precision Coating Company, Inc.

11.8 PPG Industries, Inc.

11.9 Specialty Coating Systems, Inc.

11.10 Aculon, Inc.

11.11 Abbott Laboratories

11.12 Coatings2Go, LLC

11.13 Covalon Technologies Ltd.

11.14 Hemoteq AG

11.15 Hydromer, Inc.

11.16 Materion Corp.

11.17 Royal DSM N.V.

11.18 Sono-Tek Corp

11.19 AdvanSource Biomaterial Corporation

11.20 Surface Solutions Group, LLC



