10 College Students Selected as the Fourth Class of Gen.G Foundation Scholarship Recipients

News provided by

Gen.G

06 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

PUMA and University of Kentucky return to partner with Gen.G and support collegiate education for the next generation of industry leaders

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global esports and gaming organization Gen.G announced the recipients for its fourth 2023 Gen.G Foundation scholarship. Ten college students from around the world were chosen to receive this prestigious scholarship, which focuses on supporting students who are low income, women, or people of color interested in gaming, esports or entrepreneurship. As members of the new scholarship class, each student will receive $10,000 to subsidize their tuition for this academic year, and have access to an exclusive career and mentorship programming.

Continue Reading
Gen.GFoundation2023
Gen.GFoundation2023

"Our partnership with Gen.G has been instrumental in enhancing the educational and experiential landscape for our students," said Erik Jarvis, Smart Campus lead. "Through this collaboration, the University of Kentucky has been able to offer unique opportunities that extend beyond traditional academic boundaries. Our students are gaining invaluable insights and experiences in the rapidly evolving fields of gaming, esports, and entrepreneurship, areas they might not have been able to explore otherwise. This opportunity not only supports their academic pursuits but also prepares them for dynamic careers, fostering the next generation of industry leaders."

The recipients include:

  • Andy Durant - University of Kentucky; London, Kentucky
  • Natalie Benton - The University of Arizona; Highlands Ranch, Colorado
  • Seongmin So - University of Missouri-Columbia; Seoul, South Korea
  • Adonaie Woldemariam - Eastern Michigan University; Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
  • Melody Geiger - The University of Texas at Austin; El Paso, TX
  • Andrew Cho - Ball State University; Wilmette, Illinois
  • Sungjun Lee - Illinois Institute of Technology; Seoul, South Korea
  • Wendy Han - University of California Riverside; San Jose, CA
  • Jaelynn Young Running Crane - The University of Montana-Missoula; Blackfeet Reservation- Browning, Montana
  • Alexa Medina - UC Santa Cruz; Coachella Valley, CA

"It's always so special to introduce our newest class of the Gen.G Foundation, and 2023's class is so impressive. We're very proud to continue to support education for our industry's future leaders," said Gina Chung, Chief Marketing Officer at Gen.G.

SOURCE Gen.G

Also from this source

Game Studio Super Storm Partners with Global Gaming and Esports Leader, Gen.G, to Launch Storm Striker Game in North America

Game Studio Super Storm Partners with Global Gaming and Esports Leader, Gen.G, to Launch Storm Striker Game in North America

Video game developer, Super Storm, and global gaming and esports leader, Gen.G, announced North America-focused partnership activities. Fresh on the...
Gen.G Heads Into League of Legends World Championship with a New Player Kit Designed in Collaboration with Famed Apparel Brand, The Hundreds

Gen.G Heads Into League of Legends World Championship with a New Player Kit Designed in Collaboration with Famed Apparel Brand, The Hundreds

After a strong year in the League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK), Gen.G returns to the League of Legends World Championship with their new Worlds...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Electronic Gaming

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Education

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.