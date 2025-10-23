McDonald's of Southern California and Gen.G Selects Four SoCal Universities for Inaugural NEXTGEN Club Challenge presented by McDonald's SoCal Gaming

Student organizations will receive mentorship and resources to fundraise

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald's of Southern California and global esports and gaming organization Gen.G revealed today the four Southern California universities that will participate in its inaugural NEXTGEN Club Challenge presented by McDonald's SoCal Gaming after reviewing applications based on their approach, experience, and potential for growth. The four student organizations will receive a budget to host an event in support of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern California (RMHCSC). The organization that raises the most funds will receive a McDonald's sponsorship and Gen.G support for their next major club event on campus.

The four student organizations throughout Southern California participating in the inaugural NEXTGEN Club Challenge presented by McDonald’s SoCal Gaming are University of California, Riverside - Highlander Gaming, California State University, Long Beach - CSULB Esports Association, California State University, Fullerton - CSUF Gaming & Esports, and San Diego State University - Aztec Gaming.

"Once again, we have partnered with McDonald's SoCal to deliver another innovative program that leverages gaming to empower students to produce events while raising money for their local charity," said Arnold Hur, Gen.G's CEO. "We can't wait for these student organizations to execute their visions and to unite their collegiate campuses across the region."

To ensure the student organizations' success, club leaders will participate in biweekly meetings with Gen.G to review progress and discuss ways to overcome obstacles. In addition, they will receive assistance with Gen.G on overall marketing for their events, as well as guidance from McDonald's on leadership skills and career paths. Upon completion, the student organizations will receive a certificate of completion as an accredited program, a stipend to support their fundraising events, and the opportunity to build event-planning experience while supporting families of RMHCSC.

"Gaming is just one way we connect with our fans," said Stephanie Yuen, McDonald's of Southern California Franchisee and Board Member of the Inland Empire Ronald McDonald House. "Over the past six years of partnering with Gen.G, we've continued to push boundaries, and the NEXTGEN Club Challenge is the next step in giving college students the chance to test their creativity and fuel their passion for gaming."

The student organizations will host fundraising events and initiatives on campus and virtually through January 31, 2026. In early February, Gen.G and McDonald's of Southern California will announce the winner of the fundraising competition. All of the student organizations will host events at their respective programs within RMHCSC and deliver their donation in person.

The winning student organization will then pitch its flagship event to take place in April. McDonald's will be the title sponsor for the event, including McDonald's Arch Card giveaways, mentors for the Gaming Leaders, promotion on McDonald's social media platforms, guest speakers at the event, and a recruiting table.

"The NEXTGEN Club Challenge program sheds light to how gaming is a space for everyone to get a sense of belonging. The mix between competition and collaboration is a culture that you can truly see in gaming," said Corinna Nguyen, president of CSULB Esports Association.

"We believe gaming is about more than just competition, but about building a community where people feel like they belong, and with the support of Gen.G and McDonald's, we're excited to take that sense of connection and give back," said Kadell Washington, president of Highlander Gaming.

"CSUF partnered up with Gen.G and McDonald's because it combines student passion for gaming with community support to raise funds and build opportunities. I'm most excited to see students inspired, along with the community, coming together in a meaningful cause," said Raul Paz, president of CSUF Gaming & Esports.

"Collaborating with the Ronald McDonald Charity House and Gen.G will allow Aztec Gaming to have a broader impact on the San Diego area and the people we support. We believe this opportunity will enable us to utilize our passion for games to give back to our community in new and exciting ways," said Jade Reynolds, president of Aztec Gaming.

