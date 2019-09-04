10 Federal Acquires Five Self Storage Facilities in Georgia and North Carolina
Sep 04, 2019
RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 10 Federal is pleased to announce the acquisition of the four property EconoStor portfolio located in the submarkets east of Atlanta. Additionally, 10 Federal acquired the American Mini Storage facility located in the Leland submarket of the Wilmington, NC area. The acquisitions bring the 10 Federal Self Storage Acquisition Company 2, LLC ("10FSSAC2") offering up to a total of eight properties owned and operated.
10 Federal will deploy its suite of technologies to support unmanned operations which includes the installation of a kiosk rental center, model unit, proprietary overlock system and extending 10 Federal's call center services to this facility.
The goal of 10FSSAC1 is to acquire, renovate and convert self-storage properties to 10 Federal's unmanned, automated platform. Once converted, 10 Federal can efficiently and effectively operate the facilities using technology and remote support.
SOURCE 10 Federal
