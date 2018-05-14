10 Federal Closes on 6th Acquisition, Admits Additional Equity Funds & Announces Distribution

RALEIGH, N.C., May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- 10 Federal is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Extra Space Self Storage facility located in Wilmington, NC which occurred on April 13th, 2018. This acquisition marks the 6th self storage facility acquisition by the 10 Federal Self Storage Acquisition Company 1, LLC offering.
10 Federal will deploy its suite of technologies to support unmanned operations, which includes the installation of a kiosk rental center, model unit, proprietary overlock system and expanding 10 Federal's call center services to this facility.
On April 1st, 2018, the company admitted an additional $1,450,000 which were utilized for the Extra Space facility closing and on-going renovations at the recently acquired assets.
Additionally, 10 Federal is pleased to announce an 8.00% annualized distribution to its investors for the first quarter of 2018.
The goal of the company is to acquire, rehab and renovate self-storage properties within the southeast, and implement best practices including 10 Federal's suite of technologies that allow the properties to operate efficiently in an unmanned status.
