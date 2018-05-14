10 Federal Closes on 6th Acquisition, Admits Additional Equity Funds & Announces Distribution

On April 1st, 2018, the company admitted an additional $1,450,000 which were utilized for the Extra Space facility closing and on-going renovations at the recently acquired assets.

Additionally, 10 Federal is pleased to announce an 8.00% annualized distribution to its investors for the first quarter of 2018.

The goal of the company is to acquire, rehab and renovate self-storage properties within the southeast, and implement best practices including 10 Federal's suite of technologies that allow the properties to operate efficiently in an unmanned status.

For more information on the Offering, please visit https://invest.10federal.com/properties/

