10 Federal Self Storage Acquisition Company 2, LLC hits $15.9 million in capital raising & closes on 5 more self storage properties. 10 Federal Self Storage Acquisition Company 1 & 2 announce 8.0% annualized distribution

Both 10 Federal Self Storage Acquisition Company 1, LLC & 10 Federal Self Storage Acquisition Company 2, LLC announced an 8.0% annualized distribution for the period ending 12/31/2019.

The goal of 10FSSAC1 & 10FSSAC2 is to acquire, renovate and convert self-storage properties to 10 Federal's unmanned, automated platform. Once converted, 10 Federal can efficiently and effectively operate the facilities using technology and remote support.

For more information on the offerings, please visit https://invest.10federal.com/properties/

SOURCE 10 Federal

