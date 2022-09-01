10 Federal Self Storage sells 19 properties

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 10 Federal is pleased to announce that on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 the firm's second equity offering, 10 Federal Self Storage Acquisition Company 2 ("10FSSAC2") sold 19 properties to a publicly traded investment firm. 10FSSAC2 sold 4 properties in February 2022 and presently has 5 properties remaining.

10 Federal has pioneered technologies and methods for operating self-storage facilities in an unmanned, autonomous manner. By leveraging this system, 10 Federal raised its first equity offering in 2018 in the amount of $10mm and achieved a successful liquidation in February 2022 with a fund level IRR of 31%.

10 Federal's second offering, 10FSSAC2 raised $32mm and has achieved a 2.0x multiple on the equity to date from the February and August property dispositions. There are 5 properties remaining in 10FSSAC2 to be liquidated.

10 Federal's third offering, 10FSSAC3 raised $45mm and is nearly fully deployed.

In Q4 2022, 10 Federal will launch 10FSSAC4 with the goal of raising $100mm.

10FSSAC1, 10FSSAC2 and 10FSSAC3's business plan is to acquire, renovate and convert self-storage properties to 10 Federal's unmanned, automated platform. Once converted, 10 Federal can efficiently and effectively operate the facilities using technology and remote support.

