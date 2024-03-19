10 Fitness Amplifies Member Results Through Expanded MyZone Partnership

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 10 Fitness is proud to announce the growth of its successful partnership with MyZone, enhancing the fitness experience and delivering remarkable results for its members.

Active Level 10 Client doing step-ups Heavy lifting in the Premium Room

The collaboration between 10 Fitness and MyZone brings a suite of benefits that propels members towards their fitness goals. MyZone's advanced heart rate monitors provide real-time data on heart rate and calories burned, empowering members with the knowledge to tailor their workouts effectively. This personalized feedback fosters an environment of motivation and friendly competition, pushing members to new heights of physical fitness.

Moreover, MyZone's integration into 10 Fitness's services, including personal training and the exclusive Level 10 Team training, ensures that workouts are optimized for maximum efficiency. Members experience the thrill of gamification and the satisfaction of seeing their progress through MyZone's intuitive reporting.

The impact of the MyZone partnership is evident not just in numbers but in real-life success stories. A standout testimony comes from within the 10 Fitness family, where a team member experienced a remarkable decrease in body fat percentage simply by utilizing MyZone's heart rate monitoring to stay within targeted zones during workouts.

"Our partnership with MyZone aligns perfectly with our mission at 10 Fitness — to make fitness both fun and effective," says Eric Buckner, CEO of 10 Fitness. "By incorporating MyZone's technology into our programs, we're simplifying the path to wellness and making real progress a part of our member's daily lives."

10 Fitness is committed to providing cutting-edge resources like MyZone to help members enjoy their fitness journey while achieving tangible results.

For more insights into the MyZone partnership and 10 Fitness's commitment to member success, please reach out:

Eric Buckner

CEO

10 Fitness

franchising@10fitness.com

SOURCE 10 Fitness, LLC