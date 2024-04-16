10 Fitness's Exclusive SARA System: Saving Costs and Enhancing Safety for Franchisees and Members

Franchisees benefit greatly from the integration of SARA into their operations, seeing reduced staffing costs without compromising on customer service. SARA's 24/7 support provided by real individuals at the 10 Fitness Member Experience Center means fewer staff are needed on-site, particularly during non-peak hours, weekends, and holidays. This leads to labor cost savings while maintaining a high Net Promoter Score of over 70, reflecting member satisfaction and loyalty.

From a safety perspective, SARA's advanced access control ensures that only active members can use the facilities, thereby maintaining a secure environment. It's a system that's not reliant on manual checks but automated intelligence, which efficiently manages member access based on their membership status.

Moreover, SARA is fully integrated with the gym's billing system via ABC Fitness Solutions. This integration allows for real-time account management, where delinquent members are identified instantly, and outstanding payments are addressed promptly through direct communication, an innovation unique to the industry.

Additional benefits of SARA include the facilitation of membership upgrades. For instance, if a Basic member attempts to access a premium feature like a massage chair, SARA will proactively contact the member to offer an immediate upgrade, enhancing member experience and generating additional revenue.

"SARA by 10 Fitness is a game-changer for both members and franchisees," says Eric Buckner, CEO of 10 Fitness. "It's not just about savings; it's about offering a seamless, safe, and superior gym experience. With SARA, franchisees can manage their gyms more efficiently, focusing on growth rather than day-to-day issues."

