10 Fitness Introduces SARA: Pioneering Round-the-Clock Member Support System

SARA stands out from conventional automated systems by providing real human interactions, not just bots, enhancing the member experience significantly. Through SARA, members enjoy uninterrupted access to assistance, from check-ins to customer service queries, all handled by the dedicated 10 Fitness Member Experience Center team.

Inspired by a commitment to member satisfaction, SARA was created to address the limitations of automated bots and to provide a reliable, personal touch to member support. This innovation ensures that no matter the time—late nights, weekends, or holidays—members have access to real people who can assist with their needs, offering a sense of belonging and care that only human interaction can provide.

"SARA is our answer to a truly member-centric approach," says Eric Buckner, CEO of 10 Fitness. "We're not just providing a service; we're creating an experience where our members feel supported and valued at all times, transforming the way health clubs operate during non-staffed hours."

10 Fitness invites potential Franchisees to harness the proven power of SARA, our round-the-clock support system. Join us in capitalizing on a trusted system that ensures success.

For more details about SARA and 10 Fitness's commitment to member support, please contact:

Eric Buckner

CEO

10 Fitness

[email protected]

SOURCE 10 Fitness, LLC