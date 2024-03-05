10 Fitness Introduces SARA: Pioneering Round-the-Clock Member Support System

10 Fitness, LLC

March 5, 2024

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating a successful two years since its pioneering launch, 10 Fitness proudly introduces SARA (Secure Access and Revenue Automation) to its franchisees. SARA, the innovative support system that redefined the health club industry, continues to provide unparalleled live assistance and support to members 24/7, every day of the year. Acknowledging the immense benefits witnessed over this time, we are thrilled to extend this revolutionary service to our franchisees, ensuring that members and owners alike experience invaluable personal attention and support, even during non-staffed hours.

SARA stands out from conventional automated systems by providing real human interactions, not just bots, enhancing the member experience significantly. Through SARA, members enjoy uninterrupted access to assistance, from check-ins to customer service queries, all handled by the dedicated 10 Fitness Member Experience Center team.

Inspired by a commitment to member satisfaction, SARA was created to address the limitations of automated bots and to provide a reliable, personal touch to member support. This innovation ensures that no matter the time—late nights, weekends, or holidays—members have access to real people who can assist with their needs, offering a sense of belonging and care that only human interaction can provide.

"SARA is our answer to a truly member-centric approach," says Eric Buckner, CEO of 10 Fitness. "We're not just providing a service; we're creating an experience where our members feel supported and valued at all times, transforming the way health clubs operate during non-staffed hours."

10 Fitness invites potential Franchisees to harness the proven power of SARA, our round-the-clock support system. Join us in capitalizing on a trusted system that ensures success.

10 Fitness Announces Exclusive Marketing Partnership with iProv for Franchisees

10 Fitness is proud to announce its strategic partnership with iProv, marking the first time a gym franchise has taken a proactive stance against the ...
10 Fitness Empowers Franchisees with 'Level 10' - Delivering Ultimate Affordable Full Studio Experience in Established Gyms

10 Fitness proudly presents 'Level 10', a premium full studio experience that combines a full-service gym with an immersive studio environment,...
