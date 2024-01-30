10 Fitness Launches Exciting Franchise Opportunities with Exclusive Features and Support

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 10 Fitness, a leading name in the fitness club industry, is thrilled to announce new franchising opportunities for entrepreneurs nationwide. With a commitment to innovation and member satisfaction, 10 Fitness offers a unique business model with compelling benefits and support for franchisees.

Franchisees joining the 10 Fitness family will enjoy unparalleled advantages, including flexible operating hours, potential for absentee ownership, and substantial support in sourcing top-notch trainers. With a low monthly royalty fee pegged at just 2% of gross sales, 10 Fitness empowers franchisees to maximize their earnings potential, which varies based on market size, demographics, and franchisee efforts. Detailed past financial performance is transparently provided in Item 19 of the Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD).

A standout feature of the 10 Fitness franchise is S.A.R.A. (Secured Access and Revenue Automation), a 24/7/365 member support system unmatched in the industry. Whether it's member check-ins during non-staffed hours or signing up new members at 2 AM, S.A.R.A. provides seamless assistance, enhancing member experience and retention.

Franchisees can also boast a premium weight room experience, with over 70% of members choosing to upgrade at the point of sale. This, along with the no franchisor kickbacks policy, sets 10 Fitness apart as a franchise that truly invests in the success and integrity of its partners.

In addition to these unique selling points, 10 Fitness supports its franchisees with:

Comprehensive two-week training covering all operational aspects

Ongoing support in marketing, operations, and technology

Access to 10 Fitness Connect, an online Learning Management System

Marketing assistance with a vetted partner for local advertising

Guidance on construction, design, and gym outfitting

Potential franchisees are expected to have a combined net worth of $2 million and liquid capital of $500,000. Experience in the fitness industry is a plus but not mandatory. Above all, 10 Fitness seeks individuals with a passion for customer service and a drive to help others achieve their fitness goals.

"We invite passionate entrepreneurs to seize this opportunity to make a mark in the fitness industry," says Eric Buckner, CEO of 10 Fitness. "Join us in our mission to provide exceptional fitness experiences while enjoying the freedom and support that come with being a 10 Fitness franchisee."

For more information on how to become part of the 10 Fitness franchise family, please contact:

Bill Murray

Director of Franchise Development

10 Fitness

[email protected]

SOURCE 10 Fitness, LLC